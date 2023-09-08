Dorna puts aside the idea of ​​the rotation of the Spanish circuits in MotoGP that was put into motion this year and which conditioned Motorland Aragon, which remained without a race in 2023. However, according to what Motorsport.com learned, the 2024 calendar, still unknown, will include the appointment of Aragon and also the other three Spanish Grands Prix in Jerez, Catalonia and Valencia, which will end the season in Cheste.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna, assured last week that “we will have to wait a bit before knowing the calendar and that we cannot anticipate anything” in terms of the number of races and if the rotation between the circuits had been maintained.

Then, on Wednesday before Barcelona, ​​Ezpeleta said that “this is something people haven’t quite understood. It’s not necessary to do the rotation, it can be done, which doesn’t mean it has to be done.”

As for the Catalunya GP in particular, Ezpeleta admitted that “the most possible thing is for it to be done in 2024”, following the Catalan track’s intention to respect his five-year contract, “which is the same as we want” , admitted the MotoGP boss.

The 2024 Motorcycle World Championship season will see the inaugural Grand Prix return to Qatar, March 8-10, after the 2023 event was moved to the latter part of the year, November 19, due to work to host F1.

Furthermore, it was announced this Thursday at Misano that the 2024 calendar will include the four Spanish rounds.

Waiting to know the definitive configuration of the 2024 calendar and to know if the round of Portimao (Portugal) will be included, a circuit that must present improvements in terms of safety, for the moment the entry of a new country in the championship is not foreseen .