In its frantic quest to balance the championship, MotoGP had introduced in 2018 the single electronic control unit manufactured by an external manufacturer and the same for all teams. This one, designed by Magneti Marelli (models IPS-160) and renamed by the teams “AGO”, received an important update this year and has now been called “BAZ”.

The initial idea was for all teams to receive four units before the Sepang tests, the first of the 2023 season which have already been held. However, the problems in the supply of semiconductor chips prevented the supplier from having enough parts to satisfy all the structures and at the moment only the official teams of the five manufacturers involved in the championship (Ducati, Aprilia, KTM, Honda and Yamaha) have been able to have the new “BAZ” parts, while the satellite teams (LCR, GasGas, Pramac, Gresini, VR46 and RNF) continue to use the old ECU. It is not yet known when they will be able to receive the new one, it could even take months.

“The supplier doesn’t have enough semiconductors to supply all the teams, at the moment only the factory teams have received the new ECU,” an engineer linked to a Ducati satellite team explained to motorsport.com. “The new control unit is not radically different, it is a more powerful evolution. The problem is that it is not developed and, at the moment, there is no advantage over the old one. It just has more memory and faster processing and downloading of information,” added the technician.

Another engineer, this time from Honda, contacted by Motorsport.com is on the same wavelength: “It’s more of a temperature safety update and even if it may seem better, the software is the same. We did comparative tests of the two and the result is that for the riders nothing changes, they didn’t notice the difference”.

Magneti Marelli control box Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The new control unit has given us some problems,” assured an Aprilia engineer speaking to Motorsport.com. “We assembled it in Sepang and there’s a lot of development missing, basically it’s a change of hardware, not of software, of the design of the ECU box,” he added.

According to the FIM technical regulation in the technical section (page 98), “The exclusive use of the official MotoGP Single Control Unit (ECU), without modifications or additions, is mandatory for all bikes” specifying that “the designated IMU for the MotoGP it is the Magneti Marelli IPS-160”.

Although it is certain that the interpretation of the regulation leads to think that all teams must have the same ECU, no point determines this situation in a precise way. So, on paper, it would be legal for teams to race with different ECUs, whether or not that would cause damage.

According to the regulation, any change to the ECU software must be unanimously approved by all manufacturers. However, the rule clarifies that “approval is not required for normal maintenance and bug fixes that do not change software strategies,” so this update did not require manufacturers’ approval.

The technicians consulted consider that the new ECUs will be refined during the next tests at Portimao, scheduled for 11 and 12 March. “The idea is that it will improve the electronic performance of the MotoGP bikes,” assured the engineer of the Ducati satellite team mentioned above. This could give the factory teams a slight advantage over the privateers while the satellites, in the first races of the year, cannot count on the updated “BAZ” units.