Easter Sunday is famously an opportunity to spend time with the family and rest from work fatigue. However, in motorsport this is not always the case and several times, over the years, it has happened that the action on the track “entertained” the public even on Easter Sundays. This was the case of Formula 1 (from 1985 to 2017 there were 16 GPs held at Easter), but also of MotoGP, which on several occasions waved flags instead of discarding eggs.

In the history of the MotoGP, there have been eight occasions on which Easter Sunday was held, but the most famous dates back to 2009. We will all, more or less, remember that Sunday evening of 13 April, in which, after the usual sumptuous lunch , the television was turned on anxiously awaiting what was (also) the inaugural event in that season.

Well, the rain came to the desert. A paradox, it was almost hard to believe your eyes, which saw the curves of the Losail track wet from the rain that fell relentlessly. Departure postponed, all the drivers in the garage, professionals waiting for news on a re-start and enthusiasts glued to the television to find out what time the traffic lights would go out.

The then 125cc had already raced and Andrea Iannone had won, while in 250cc it was Héctor Barbera who had won. However, MotoGP remained still, immobile, waiting to understand what fate it would experience. The Race Direction was forced to cancel the race for safety reasons: no one had tested in the wet with artificial lights.

However, an incredible decision was made: the race would be restarted the following day. Therefore, for the first time in history, a Grand Prix was held on a Monday, which in 2009 was Easter Monday. Fear also the next day, because the forecast promised a percentage of rain of 40%. However, he was lenient and allowed the MotoGP to take to the track regularly, on the least Monday… Monday in the history of the MotoGP.

The winner was Casey Stoner with the Ducati. The #27 Red from Borgo Panigale once again proved unbeatable around the Losail curves (he had also won in 2007 and 2008) and outwitted the Yamaha pair, with Valentino Rossi in second place, followed by Jorge Lorenzo.

Since 2009, only on one other occasion has MotoGP held a race on Easter Sunday (this time for real): Jorge Lorenzo won, riding the Yamaha, ahead of the two Hondas of Dani Pedrosa, second, and Casey Stoner, third.