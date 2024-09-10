MotoGP doubles the show at the Misano World Circuit with the introduction of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to the calendar – from 20 to 22 September – and Ducati does not miss the great opportunity to offer its fans the chance to paint the Italian circuit red again, after the dream weekends experienced together with the World Ducati Week 2024 and the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix.

For the Emilia-Romagna GP, the Ducati Grandstand will be set up and tickets to support the Borgo Panigale champions at a decisive moment for the fate of the MotoGP World Championship are already available on the Ducati.com website.

The Ducati Grandstand in Misano guarantees a perfect view of the Curva del Carro (Covered Grandstand C), one of the most spectacular points of the Romagna circuit, allowing you to watch numerous overtaking actions. As happened for the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini GP, fans have the possibility to buy a ticket valid for both Saturday and Sunday, or a daily ticket that allows entry only on Sunday.

For all Ducatisti who purchase tickets for the Ducati Grandstand, a series of services and benefits are provided to ensure an unforgettable experience. From free access to the grandstand at any time, to the convenience of reserved motorcycle and car parking*, to the cloakroom service for technical clothing. In addition, enthusiasts will receive a free “Fan Kit”.

Further information on the Ducati Grandstand in Misano is available in the dedicated section of the Ducati.com website.