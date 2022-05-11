Ducati, to better enjoy the race weekend on the occasion of the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, offers:

– Access to the Ducati Grandstand on the days indicated

– Possibility to park the motorbike for free in the dedicated parking area, subject to availability

– Dedicated cloakroom subject to availability

– Big screen to follow every moment on the track

– Supporter kit consisting of: t-shirt, cap, gadgets to cheer on (distribution is scheduled on Sunday)

The prices to access the Ducati Grandstand at the Materassi Grandstand at the Mugello MotoGP World Championship are as follows:

ENTIRE

170 € valid for Sunday 29 May

195 € valid for two days: Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th May

WOMAN

153 € valid for Sunday 29 May

175 € valid for two days: Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th May

REDUCED (children from 14 to 18 years)

136 € valid for Sunday 29 May

156 € valid for two days: Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th May

JUNIOR (children from 0 to 14 years)

85 € valid for Sunday 29 May

€ 97 valid for two days: Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th May

The Ducati Grandstand for 2022 is located at the Materassi Grandstand, with a sector dedicated to Ducati. The Ducati Grandstand can only be accessed with the Ducati Grandstand ticket, which can be purchased at this link. It will not be possible to collect the ticket at the accreditation center but the purchase and receipt of the same will take place via digital methods.

For more information on the Covid regulations set by the circuit on the occasion of the race, you can visit the pages of the Mugello website.

Motorcycle parking

The car park is outside the circuit and is located via Bruno Buozzi, near the LUCO entrance. Access is reserved for all motorcyclists in possession of the Ducati Parking pass, subject to availability.

The parking opening hours are as follows:

Saturday 28 May 2022: 8.00 – 17.30

Sunday 29 May 2022: 8.00 – 17.00

Please note that on Sunday 29 May the motorbikes and objects in the cloakroom not collected at the indicated times will no longer be guarded.

Fan kit

All guests of the Ducati Grandstand, upon presentation of the Ducati Grandstand ticket, on Sunday 29 May only in the Ducati area adjacent to the Grandstand, will be able to collect the ‘Fan Kit’ consisting of: t-shirt, cap and gadgets to cheer on .