Pokemon, stegosaurus and so on and so forth. Today, any kind of comparison has been used to describe the fins that first appeared on the tail of Enea Bastianini’s Ducati and also on that of Jorge Martin (pictured below). However, probably no bike was more suitable for a solution of this type than that of a rider who calls himself “Beast” by nickname.

“You just have to be careful when you get on the bike (laughs). Gigi showed me them for the first time yesterday and I must say I like them, even if some say they look like a pokemon”, joked the rider. Romagna when he was asked for an aesthetic opinion on the latest technical discovery of Gigi Dall’Igna’s men.

Most importantly, though, the feedback appears to be positive for the moment. The intent of this solution is to guarantee a little more stability under braking and it is precisely the feeling that Enea had, who in any case will continue to evaluate it tomorrow.

“The feeling is good for the moment, even if tomorrow we will try it more thoroughly, making a comparison with the standard tail, because we have to understand if it is actually better. The first impact, however, was positive, especially under braking, because it makes the bike more stable, so I think it can be useful in qualifying “.

His best performance of the day, the one that earned him the eighth time, came with his fins, so it is not excluded that they can stay on his bike until Sunday: “Tomorrow we will definitely try them again and if we are still fast, and the feeling will be confirmed positive, I think we will continue to use them throughout the weekend “.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Obviously the novelty stole the attention, but the evaluation of the day was not easy. Finding the feeling after a five-week break was not easy and at the moment the pace is not in line with that of the best. However, Enea seems convinced that there is room to make up for it tomorrow.

“At the beginning it wasn’t easy, because getting back to a MotoGP at a track like Silverstone is never easy, so I used the first session to pick up the pace and then pushed a little harder in the second. At the moment the pace it’s not too fast, but I think I made a step during the time attack. Then we have some other solutions to try for tomorrow morning, so we’ll see “, he concluded.