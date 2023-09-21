The MotoGP Race Direction and Safety Commission are preparing to approve the Buddh International Circuit in India on Thursday, which this weekend will host a world championship Grand Prix for the first time in its history. The circuit, located south of New Delhi, hosted Formula 1 in the past, but some bureaucratic problems made those responsible for the championship at the time despair, and they eliminated it from the Grand Prix calendar.

Last year, surprisingly, the Buddh appeared in the MotoGP calendar for 2023, a goal that many described as an “illusion” on the part of the event promoter and which, while waiting to put the prototypes on the asphalt with almost 400 HP this Friday, it turned out to be a bet that can be very advantageous for the world championship.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

So far, all the riders who have spoken about the safety of the circuit after having covered it on foot, by motorbike or by scooter, have done so in a positive way: “We were too harsh on the safety of the circuit before arriving,” Pol Espargaró admitted on Thursday . But the final test was a lap of all the drivers, together with the top safety officials, to analyze every corner of the track, every curve and every escape route.

Despite a massive storm making its appearance during the evaluation lap, the riders ended up giving the “green light” to the track’s homologation, so this Friday morning the bikes will start running in FP1 of the Indian Grand Prix of MotoGP, the first in history to take place in this country, the most populous on the planet.