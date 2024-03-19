After Cristiano Ronaldo, Miguel Oliveira is the most popular athlete in his homeland, where the second round of the MotoGP World Championship will be held next weekend. On the Algarve circuit, Oliveira is the main attraction for the vast majority of fans, who have already seen him win in the premier class (2020) aboard the Tech3 team's KTM.

What many won't know is the connection between the Pragal rider, who currently races on a satellite Aprilia for Trackhouse Racing, and Luis Filipe Madeira Caeiro “Figo”. It emerged that Oliveira's mother and Figo are of the same generation and childhood neighbors. Both lived with their families in the Barrocas neighborhood, in the Cova da Piedade district, municipality of Almada.

It is home to União Futebol Clube Os Pastilhas, the first club Figo played for, before joining the school of Sporting Club de Portugal in Lisbon.

“Figo and my mother were very good friends. He lived in the apartments below my mother's and the first club where he started playing football was behind those apartments,” Oliveira told Motorsport.com in a chat a few days ago relaxed.

“They both grew up in the Barrocas neighborhood and my mother gave them a hand. Luis asked my mother to keep his shorts and soccer shoes for him because his parents didn't want him to go to training and his schoolwork to be left behind. pending,” Oliveira added.

“Then, when Luis went out into the street, he would pass by my mother's house, take his shorts and shoes and go to play,” continues Miguel, whose family is still in contact with that of the former Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid footballer. and Inter.

Although being a driver is the most challenging and popular side of the sport, it is only one facet of #88, who has several businesses and is fully involved in the field of medicine. In addition to graduating as a dentist when he raced in Moto2, his family runs a medical center where all types of tests are carried out. “Luis's parents still live near the neighborhood where he lived all his life and they go to the clinic we have there,” Oliveira says.