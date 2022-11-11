The FIM Grand Prix Commission, in a meeting held in Valencia last Friday, made important decisions on the 2023 regulations of the World Championship.

From the point of view of the sporting regulations, in case of interrupted and resumed races: if none of the races has completed at least three laps and it is not possible to restart, the GP is considered void and no points are awarded; if the sum of laps completed in the races (counting only the races that have had more than three laps) is less than 50%, half points will be awarded; if the latter is higher than 50%, full points will be awarded. The Commission also approved the removal of the right of the Race Direction to renounce, at its discretion, the qualification of a driver who has achieved, in any session, a lap time less than 105% of that of the fastest driver in that session. This right will only apply to the MotoE.

The maximum tank capacity for sprint races has been confirmed at 12 liters. Teams can choose to use a purpose built tank with this capacity or an alternative method to reduce the normal tank capacity. Other fuel tank regulations will be in line with those for full-duration racing, such as ambient fuel temperature and the method of scrutineering. Also with regard to the tanks, their main structure must be made of steel or aluminum: other elements are allowed if they serve to add further rigidity, protection or other purposes. Another modification to the technical regulation concerns the ground clearance of the swingarm: this will be brought to a minimum of 35 mm after a gap occurred in the Misano GP following a contact with a curb. Finally, composite structures of the brake disc holder are not allowed. The only permitted materials are magnesium alloys and aluminum alloys. Also changed the suits, after they opened again this year (for example to Fabio Quartararo and Jorge Martin): a new closure system has been agreed with the technicians and producers, which will be mandatory. As for the helmetsonly those homologated by the FIM will be allowed: FRHPhe-01 and FRHPhe-02 until 31 December 2025, only FRHPhe-02 from 2026.