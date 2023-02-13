The Ducati Cup

If we consider the “take off” of the Desmosedici GP22 in the middle of last season, it would have been unexpected for the Borgo Panigale team, led by Gigi Dall’Igna, to make a mistake with the GP23. These three days of testing in Malaysia confirm that the bike has not only maintained the performance standard that brought Pecco Bagnaia to last season’s title, but has also improved it.

Apart from the evidence of the times, with Luca Marini and Bagnaia in the lead and seven of the eight Ducatis in the top nine, there are other indications that cause equal or greater concern for the others. Two of the clearest were Jorge Martín’s statement that the latest version of the bike is a clear step forward from the model he rode last year, and the ease with which Alex Marquez adapted to a bike that it makes his life “much easier than the Honda” he’s struggled with so far.

The youngest of the brothers from Cervera (Lleida) recorded his best lap ever at Sepang, on the fourth day astride his new bike. “Either we do something or Ducati can finish in the top six of the World Championship,” Aleix Espargaro said on Sunday, expressing the general feeling in the paddock.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: MotoGP

In Yamaha the alarms are ringing

The good vibes and confidence transmitted by Fabio Quartararo’s gesture when he got off the M1 on Friday changed as the days went by. At the end of the tests on Sunday, “El Diablo” seemed a little shaken, amazed by the lack of grit shown by the Yamaha in time attack conditions, i.e. with new tires and low fuel.

Undoubtedly, the bike has gained in top speed thanks to the new engine which, this time, responds both in terms of performance and reliability, which is why the tuning fork manufacturer has to take a step back in 2022. The 2021 world champion has insisted on the importance of this improvement in top speed, but also on the need for this step forward not to highlight other shortcomings.

The very slight improvement in his lap times on Sunday, when he went for a flying lap – he finished 19th, just ahead of his garage neighbor Franco Morbidelli – set alarm bells ringing. “When we put on new tires it’s a disaster, a nightmare. We’re slow, a second behind, and the worst thing is that we don’t know why,” sums up the boy from Nice, almost perplexed.

Yamaha approaches 2023 with the intention of developing a very balanced prototype, but with a lack of muscle compared to the Ducati. And the problem that has emerged in recent days, if not resolved, could further complicate the existence of its two drivers. The time attack, and the consequent position on the grid, will be even more decisive with the introduction of the Sprint Races, a circumstance that has made the Iwata manufacturer tremble, so far very convinced.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda: much ado about nothing

After starting the tests with four different bikes available, Marc Marquez discarded them one at a time to end up concentrating his work on one of them on Sunday afternoon. The problem is that the Chosen has, roughly, the same lack of traction that led Honda to sign the worst year in its history.

If we take into account the urgencies that the golden wing brand carries with it and the reaction it needs, it’s not good news that the best news of the weekend for the multiple champion is his physical condition. Marquez, who finished in tenth place in the standings (he did not mount the soft tire at the end) seven tenths from the race lead, reiterated that he is doing his part, but that the time has come for HRC to give him some indications of hope, of which there is currently no trace.

“I’m happier with my body than with the bike. We chose a direction very similar to the one taken in Valencia, with the same problems. The time has come to solve them. With what we have, at best, we’d fight for the top five positions,” warned the Catalan, in a statement that suggests he is running out of patience.

With most of Honda’s resources focused on him, the comments from the rest of the Tokyo-based manufacturer’s crew lose some weight, especially given the apparent distance that separates them from their team boss, which is only logical considering that Joan Mir (12th) and Alex Rins (18th) come from Suzuki, a completely different prototype.

“We’re a long way from Ducati and Aprilia, and that’s 12 bikes,” the Majorcan said in a conversation with Motorsport.com. After more than three months of work without being able to show up at Sepang with a better proposal, he will have to change a lot at Honda if, in the month preceding the test in Portugal, this downward trajectory is to be changed.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Photo by: MotoGP

Aprilia, the best of the others

Aprilia seems to be consolidating its position as second force in the World Championship, after Ducati. At least, this is what can be deduced from what the stopwatch shows and from the testimonies of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales. Like last year, the first was a little more sober than the second. In any case, both have recognized that, with what the RS-GP offers them, they are not enough to challenge Ducati for the title, which is still one step ahead.

“I think we’re just behind the Ducati, but we still need to be able to stop the bike better and gain some power down low,” said Espargaro, sixth in the combined standings and awaiting the final “click” that the Noale-based manufacturer promised to give him on the final engine specifications. “With this year’s Aprilia I can ride in a more natural way and the sensation is that of having more speed”, concluded Viñales, third fastest in the three days, one and a half tenths behind the reference (Luca Marini).

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: MotoGP

KTM frenzy

If the plan established by Stefan Pierer, CEO of the Austrian brand, is valid, in the sixth year since the RC16 made its appearance on the starting grid, one of the orange or red (GasGas) bikes should fight for the title. It doesn’t look like it will be in 2023, given the bewilderment of Brad Binder and Jack Miller, on whom most of the attention has focused.

The new prototype aims to solve three aspects of the previous model: better lap speed for qualifying, slightly easier overtaking and better front tire pressure management. On paper, the new engine, with a different firing order, should help in all of these aspects, even if, for now, it doesn’t solve any of the issues.

The fact that the fastest and happiest of the group’s riders is Pol Espargaró (13th, nine tenths behind Marini), who returns to Honda after two years of suffering, is not the best indication for the riders of the Mattighofen brand : “We have a lot of work ahead of us up to Portimao. The problem is that we will have to spend some time there preparing for the first Grand Prix,” reflected KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti.

Michelin tyres Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Concern about pressure rule

One of the changes to the technical regulations for 2023 will concern tire pressures. If you ride below the limit of 1.9 bar for the front tire and 1.7 bar for the rear, you risk penalties such as cancellation of the practice lap and even disqualification in the race.

However, an uproar broke out in Sepang because the data provided by the measurement systems of some teams do not correspond to those of the new mandatory official supplier (LDL Technology). “The engineers have one month (until the test in Portugal) to understand why the information from the two sensors varies,” said Aleix Espargaro.

“In the first two races there will be no penalties, but I think later (the FIM) will realize that this rule cannot be applied to the front compound, because it is dangerous,” added Alex Marquez. “Going a little lower (front) doesn’t give you anything, and you know that, if you go over 2.2 bars, the chances of crashing skyrocket,” said the #73.