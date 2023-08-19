The carambola of the first corner of the Sprint at the Red Bull Ring certainly did not go unnoticed and the Race Direction, who had announced that they would review the accident after the race, ruled by imposing a Long Lap Penalty on Jorge Martin, guilty of having triggered the big bang that put Marco Bezzecchi, Miguel Oliveira and Johann Zarco out of the race, as well as compromising the Sprint of Enea Bastianini, Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo, the first to be hit.

In a decidedly ambitious overtaking attempt, the Pramac standard-bearer slipped inside Quartararo with a violent braking, which he didn’t control, hitting the Frenchman and setting off a chain reaction that led Race Direction to immediately investigate the happened. Shortly after, Martin became the protagonist of another episode with Luca Marini, who also ended up on the ground, but which ended in nothing.

The accident at the start Photo by: Team Gresini

The nervousness shown by Jorge Martin since the morning then poured into the Sprint, which he faced with extreme decision, perhaps too much, in seeking a furious comeback that was, yes, completed with the podium, but made him pay the price of a penalty. “The FIM MotoGP Stewards has imposed a Long Lap Penalty. The penalty must be served by the driver in the next Grand Prix race in which he participates (in accordance with articles 3.2.1 and 3.3.2.3 of the FIM Grand Prix Regulations).

Martin will therefore have to serve the Long Lap Penalty in tomorrow’s race at the Red Bull Ring, or in any case in the next one in which he will take part. Tomorrow’s long race therefore starts already compromised for the Spaniard, who starts from 12th on the grid after qualifying below expectations.

Nothing doing, therefore, for the Pramac team rider, who defended himself by proclaiming his innocence. Martin had explained his reasons to the microphones of the press and in the post-Sprint press conference, to which he arrived late due to having been summoned to Race Direction and having seen the accident.