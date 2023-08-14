“We will never abandon MotoGP”. Last week, the top management of Honda Hrc peremptorily dismissed the persistent rumors about the future of the team in the world championship. But this cannot prevent the Japanese company from having to deal with the complicated and disappointing current reality. And also on the near future, which requires a half-miracle to produce a change of course. Nine World Championship races have been held so far and the balance sheet of the official Honda with its starting riders – Marquez, nine times world champion, and Mir, champion in 2020 – is depressing: Marc has not raced five GPs and in the other four he has never given the finish line, Joan did not start on four occasions and in the other five he put together four retirements and an eleventh place finish (in Portugal, first race of 2023).