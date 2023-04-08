The new MotoGP format

Since the beginning of this season the premier class of the World Championship decided to implement a new race weekend schedule. Friday, with two sessions, is dedicated to the combined time classification for direct access to Q1; on Saturday for a free practice session, followed by qualifying in the morning and the Sprint in the afternoon; on Sunday to a Warm Up reduced by 10 minutes and to the classic long afternoon run.

The innovation of Sprint has undoubtedly generated the interest desired by the organizers, but in just two races, five injured riders registereda coincidence or a consequence of the new format that forces the riders to constantly go to the maximum?

Stefan Bradl’s opinion

The Honda team test rider, the German Stefan Bradlis convinced that centaurs now have too little margin for error: “A few things happened all at once in Portimao, partly due to the layout of the circuit and the less than ideal conditions of the gravel run-off areas. Five riders were missing in Argentina last Sunday, a terribly negative figure.

Fortunately, the injury toll wasn’t so serious at Termas de Rio Hondo due to the track and the weather conditions. But I’m afraid that when we go back to Europe we will have more incidents, due to the new format. THE riders are forced to go to the maximum already from FP2 on Friday and then for the whole day on Saturday. You are not only constantly under stress, but you are forced to always give 110%”.

Bradl, in his interesting interview with the Swiss of Speedweek he continued, focusing on sanctions: “Stewards do a tough job. Difficult to understand where to punish and where not. It seems to me exaggerated that every little episode is investigated and often sanctioned. There is no precise regulation or clear framework of penalties. If they leave the drivers free to drive however they want, there will be more accidents and the situation will get even more out of hand. Everyone takes a 110% risk and you always have to have a perfect line, pay attention to the limits of the track, activate the devices at the right time. It reaches the human limit. And at that point there are accidents, because we pilots no longer have room for maneuver at the slightest mistake and when we make them – even the smallest ones – we are immediately punished. In this sport we have reached the human limit“, concluded the expert German centaur.