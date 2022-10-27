The world of MotoGP is ready to welcome another novelty that further binds the premier class of motorcycling with its performers and, above all, the fans. With just one race from the conclusion of the world championship, with the same race that will decide the winner of the 2022 title between Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo, the FIM announced the introduction of another prizethis time inherent to the best overtaking of the season. An award that will be awarded during the FIM MotoGP Awards, and which will be named after a legend of two wheels as Giacomo Agostini.

There could not have been a more prestigious signature like that of the 15-time world champion to reward the driver who made the best overtaking of 2022, who will also be voted directly by the public on social media. For the first edition of the trophy, called Agostini Fan Awardfans will be able to choose one of the four nominations proposed by the FIM starting from 12:00 on Friday 28 October, selecting the best overtaking on Twitter, YouTube and Instagram through the official pages of the MotoGP. Specifically, the four candidates will respond to the name of Aleix Espargarò (in the Dutch GP), Fabio Quartararo (Austrian GP), Enea Bastianini (Aragon GP) and Francesco Bagnaia (Australian GP).