The initiative, which the teams discussed on Thursday at a meeting in Aragon, also attended by representatives of the Teams Association (IRTA), is still being defined. Especially because some structures would prefer to organize their own events, to focus media attention.

The idea of ​​organizing this type of presentation is not new. In fact, Dorna had already considered this possibility last year, although on that occasion the chosen location was Morocco. In the end, the operation did not materialize, although it was noted for the future.

Pending official confirmation in the coming days, everything seems ready for the big presentation of the season that will take place on February 9 or 10, between the two rounds of pre-season tests, which will be concentrated on the Asian continent.

According to Motorsport.com, the tests will take place in Malaysia, as usual, and in Buriram. In the first case, Sepang should host the so-called shakedown, with three days of testing taking place between the end of January and the beginning of February.

Three days later, the collective tests will begin, again on the Malaysian track, in the second week of February (on paper, from 5 to 7). Three days later, the presentation will take place in Bangkok, before the second collective test in Thailand, scheduled for 13 and 14 February. However, these dates may vary by one or two days, as they depend on the possibility of finding a logistical solution.

The teams will then have two weeks to fine-tune their bikes, before the World Championship kicks off at the Buriram circuit on the weekend of March 2. The full calendar is expected to be announced in the coming days.