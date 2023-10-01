



08.53 – The light is fading, the drivers line up on the grid and then complete the reconnaissance lap.

The starting grid for the 12 laps

1st Row: Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), Bagnaia (Ducati), Marquez (Honda)

2nd Row: Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), Miller (KTM)

3rd Row: Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas), Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF)

4th Row: Quartararo (Yamaha), Nakagami (Honda LCR), Mir (Honda)

5th Row: Crutchlow (Yamaha), Bradl (Honda LCR), Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas)

6th Row: Pirro (Ducati), Morbidelli (Yamaha),

From the pitlane: Oliveira (Aprilia RNF), Vinales (Aprilia).

The pitlane will reopen at 08.50, with the pitlane open for 60 seconds and positions based on those at the time of the stop.

At the time of the stop this was the ranking:

1. Martin, 2. Bagnaia, 3. Marquez, 4. Bezzecchi, 5. Aleix Espargarò, 6. Miller, 7. Augusto Fernandez, 8. Di Giannantonio, 9. Raul Fernandez, 10. Quartararo, 11. Nakagami, 12. Mir, 13. Crutchlow, 14. Bradl, 15. Pol Espargarò, 16. Pirro, 17. Morbidelli, 18. Vinales.

Race Direction announces a future restart for 12 laps.

13/24 – There was really a lot of rain on the track. Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) is 1″2 on Bagnaia (Ducati), 2″0 on Marquez (Honda) and 3″5 on Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46).

Some drivers make gestures to ask for the race to stop. Zarco destroys the motorbike in a fall.

Red flag!

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Race stopped due to the increasingly heavy rain 🌧️#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/5nFfMU1eti — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 1, 2023

12/24 – Halfway through the race: the leader is still Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), who opened a gap of 1″6 on Bagnaia (Ducati). The Italian sees the small group reunite behind him with Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Marquez (Honda), Espargarò (Aprilia) and Oliveira (Aprilia RNF).

Long lap penalty for Raul Fernandez. Long for Mir, now 11th.

Marquez (Honda) is taking advantage of the heavier rain and overtakes Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) for third place.

Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia RNF) enters the pits due to helmet visibility problems and retires.

11/24 – Between Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) and Bagnaia (Ducati) there are nine tenths. 1.8 seconds behind the leader is Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), now fourth is Marquez (Honda), who has passed Oliveira (Aprilia RNF).

10/24 – The rain starts to be heavy and the pilots leave a trail of water as they pass. Bezzecchi’s (Ducati VR46) third position seems to be at risk, just behind him is Oliveira (Aprilia RNF) and also Marquez (Honda).

9/24 – The top10:

1. Martin

2. Bagnaia +1.1

3. Bezzecchi +2.7

4. Oliveira +3.2

5. Marquez +3.4

6. Aleix Espargarò +4.7

7. Mir +5.3

8. Miller +5.3

9. Raul Fernandez +5.7

10. Zarco +6.2.

8/24 – Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) has a 1″ lead on Bagnaia (Ducati), 2″6 on Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and 3″2 on Oliveira (Aprilia RNF). Marquez (Honda) is now fifth at 3″6.

7/24 – Continuous changes to the ranking: first Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), second Bagnaia (Ducati), third Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), fourth Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46). Marquez (Honda) collapses to sixth place.

Long lap penalty for Crutchlow (Yamaha) and Vinales (Aprilia) for an error in the bike change.

Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) gains third place, Oliveira (Aprilia RNF) fourth, Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) drops back to fifth, probably due to the rain soft on the rear.

Bez is through! 🔄 The top three in the championship are at the front! 👏#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/m0kRiaSRHi — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 1, 2023

6/24 – A quarter of the race, the top 10:

1. Aleix Espargarò

2. Bagnaia +0.3

3. Martin +0.5

4. Marquez +0.8

5. Bezzecchi +1.1

6. Oliveira +1.4

7. Miller +1.8

8. Di Giannantonio +1.9

9. Mir +2.2

10. A. Fernandez +3.4.

Fall for Binder (KTM).

Double overtaking for Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), who takes the lead.

5/24 – Pirro (Ducati) also returns to the pits. The new leader is now Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), who leads a compact group with Marquez (Honda), Bagnaia (Ducati), Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac).

4/24 – Pirro (Ducati) resists on slicks, Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) follows him at 11″. Third is Marquez (Honda), fourth Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Bagnaia (Ducati) is fifth, with Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) sixth.

Pirro’s times are around 4 seconds slower than the riders on rain tyres.

3/24 – Quartararo (Yamaha) returns. In the lead are the three riders who have not yet stopped: Pirro (Ducati), Bradl (Honda LCR) and Morbidelli (Yamaha). Fourth Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), fifth Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), sixth Marquez (Honda), seventh Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), eighth Bagnaia (Ducati).

Mistake for Martin! The Spaniard goes very wide and returns to the track ninth.

LIGHTS OUT at Motegi for the #JapaneseGP 24 laps to go – Rain is 🔛#MichelinMotoGP pic.twitter.com/WnLXV3v1ju — Michelin Motorsport (@Michelin_Sport) October 1, 2023

2/24 – All the riders, very cautious in the first lap, go to the pits to change bikes. Only Pirro, Quartararo, Bradl, Morbidelli and Crutchlow remain out.

From sixth position onwards, this is the order of return to the track of those who made the change: A.Espargarò, Martin, Marquez, Bagnaia, Bezzecchi, Miller.

Departure – Traffic lights off, the Japanese Grand Prix begins – Martin remains in front, then Miller, Bagnaia, Miller and Marquez. Bezzecchi gets off to a bad start, tenth, after colliding with Zarco and Vinales (who falls).

Martin still in front, Miller is second, Bagnaia third, Aleix Espargarò goes back to fourth.

Once the white flag is displayed, you can change bikes.

08.00 – Off to the reconnaissance lap, there is rain and it will be an unknown for everyone. There will be 24 laps to complete for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Coats and umbrellas going up! 🌧️ The rain is just starting to fall a little harder! 🤯#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/vWAgHsQof2 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 1, 2023

07.55 – The rain is intensifying. The riders start on slicks, but the bikes with wet tires are ready in the pits. It’s definitely the worst possible situation.

Tire choice might be about to go right out the window if the rain falls harder! 😮 Here’s what @Michelin_Sport options the riders have gone for to start the #JapaneseGP! 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/ufvzmxgVLA — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 1, 2023

07.51 – Moment of the Japanese national anthem. The temperature is dropping, 25° that of the air and 29° that of the asphalt.

The tension between these two! 🥶 Can @88jorgemartin complete his third double of the season? 🤔#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/U6UArmEyLd — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 1, 2023

07.50 – The situation is decidedly uncertain and the possibility of a flag to flag race is not remote at all. Since the track is very long, it will be important to enter the pitlane with the right timing.

07.44 – Raindrops confirmed, white flag with red cross displayed. Weather radar indicates low intensity rain for the next two hours.

⚠️ Spots of rain! ⚠️ Just over 20 mins until lights out! 😮#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/sLcpP4FitW — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 1, 2023

07.40 – Sensationalally low number of spectators over the weekend for the Japanese Grand Prix: 76 thousand fans for the entire weekend, almost 41 thousand for Sunday.

It is by far the worst weekend of the season and the lowest-attended Japanese GP in a decade, as noted by British journalist Simon Patterson.

07.35 – First update dedicated to the weather: at the moment it is not raining, however the sky is very overcast and the forecast indicates rain is approaching. And a few drops begin to fall in the pit lane, while the drivers line up on the grid.

The Warm Up

The Warm Up of the Japanese Grand Prix was carried out on a damp track that was drying out, this is the top 10:

1. Miller 1’46.047

2. Marquez +0.4

3. Quartararo +0.5

4. Augusto Fernandez +1.0

5. Raul Fernandez +1.1

6. Martin +1.2

7. Bagnaia +1.5

8. Crutchlow +1.6

9. Mir +1.8

10. Pol Espargarò +2.0.

As always, it’s @jackmilleraus who’s quickest to find the grip out there with a drying track! 💪#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/SX36neFsm3 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 1, 2023

The starting grid of the GP

1st Row: Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), Bagnaia (Ducati), Miller (KTM)

2nd Row: Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Binder (KTM), Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini)

3rd Row: Marquez (Honda), Vinales (Aprilia), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia)

4th Row: Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac), Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF), Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas)

5th Row: Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas), Quartararo (Yamaha), Mir (Honda)

6th Row: Oliveira (Aprilia RNF), Morbidelli (Yamaha), Nakagami (Honda LCR)

7th Row: Crutchlow (Yamaha), Bradl (Honda LCR), Pirro (Ducati).

The top 10 in the world rankings

1. Bagnaia (Ducati) 299

2. Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) 291

3. Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) 252

4. Binder (KTM) 201

5. Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) 162

6. Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) 160

7. Vinales (Aprilia) 139

8. Marini (Ducati VR46) 135

9. Miller (KTM) 115

10. Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) 108.

MotoGP in Motegi: it’s race day

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and enjoy reading the textual chronicle of the Japanese Grand Prix of the MotoGP class. The last stage of the new 2023 MotoGP format is the traditional Sunday race, which will start at 08:00 Italian time. At Motegi, the scene of the fourteenth world championship contest of 2023, four starting riders will be missing, Alex Rins (Honda LCR), Enea Bastianini (Ducati), Luca Marini (Ducati VR46) and Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini). We will see two substitutes on the track, Stefan Bradl (Honda LCR) and Michele Pirro (Ducati), and a wildcard, Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha).

The 12 laps of the Sprint on Saturday saw the victory of Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), ahead of Brad Binder (KTM) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati). Nothing new for Sunday’s grand prix, which will maintain the traditional number of laps (24) and the classic score (25, 20, 16, 13, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1) and will use the starting grid generated by qualifying.

The Sunday race will start at 08.00.