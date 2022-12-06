Crashes are an integral part of motorcycling and MotoGP is a prime example of this. The championship has released the official figures for 2022 and what emerges is surprising. Every year there are more crashes in MotoGP. It’s a fact. In 2022 we saw a total of 335 crashes (in the premier class alone), and this number makes the 2022 season the one with the most crashes in the last 13 years.

Thus a trend already seen in the middle of the last decade returns. On that occasion the peak was reached in 2017, with 313 crashes in the premier class. After that year, the numbers got lower and lower until 2019.

2020 ended with 180 crashes, but that’s not very representative, because the pandemic has forced us to have an exceptionally shortened calendar. In 2021, already with the usual number of grands prix, accidents returned, reaching an all-time high in 2022.

But what is this increase due to? Do current riders crash more? To understand this, we need to take several aspects into consideration.

2022, the longest season in MotoGP history

The 2022 season had 20 races and was the longest in league history. The question is simple: more events, more falls. However, that’s not always the case. For example, one more race was run in 2018 and 2019 than in 2017 (19 versus 18 races), and accident figures were down: 2017 saw 313 crashes, while 2018 dropped to 303. in 2021, which had the same number of events as 2017, there were fewer falls, 278.

The average number of falls per grand prix in MotoGP

Taking into account the variation in the number of races per season, a good way to know which grid accumulates the most crashes per year is to obtain the average crashes per weekend.

By doing the calculations (which can be consulted at the bottom of this article), we verified that 2017 was the year with the highest number of falls per weekend, with an average of 17.39. 2010, on the other hand, was the year with the fewest falls, with an average of 7.44. 2022 is the second year with the most accidents on the list, with an average of 16.75.

The number of riders on the MotoGP grid

Even though the MotoGP grid has had the same number of units for many years, this has not always been the case. Up until 2012, when the CRT regulation came into force (which later changed its name to Open), MotoGP had just 17 regular riders. If there are fewer riders, obviously there are fewer crashes.

However, as of 2013 the grid had surpassed the 20 starting riders but the number of crashes per year was less. The increase in accidents per participant explains up to a certain point the average accidents per grand prix.

Other factors that influence crashes in MotoGP

In addition to the factors already mentioned, we need to consider another set of elements to understand the evolution of data. The weather is one of the most important factors. MotoGP riders have had to cope with the rain in several grands prix, such as Portugal, France, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and Australia.

Tarmac conditions also gain importance when looking at accident numbers. The surface on which the races are run deteriorates over time and needs to be resurfaced periodically to avoid loss of grip, drainage or the formation of potholes.

The most recent and well-known example is the one we saw in Austin, which in its 2021 edition had come to receive boycott threats. Drivers had lobbied for the track to be resurfaced and the circuit has met the demands in 2022.

Furthermore, the role of the tires must be considered. The change of suppliers, the introduction of new compounds or the evolution of casings ends up directly influencing the number of falls. Thus, in 2016, the first season with Michelin single tyres, there was a clear increase in accidents.

Analysis of the number of crashes in MotoGP between 2010 and 2022