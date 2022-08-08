49 points can be many or few, it depends on your point of view. If you look at it limiting itself to the coldness of the numbers, there are certainly many, because we are practically talking about two Grands Prix when eight are missing at the end of the MotoGP season. But if you look at the general picture, they are a gap that can rekindle a spark of rainbow hope for Pecco Bagnaia.

A month and a half ago all seemed lost when the Ducati rider crashed on the third lap of the Sachsenring race. The concomitant victory of Fabio Quartararo seemed to have cut him out of the dispute, because a real chasm of 91 points had opened between the two.

Since then, however, the score has definitely smiled on the Piedmontese, with a clear 50-8 in the last two releases. Among other things, the last two successes came on tracks that historically were not friends of the Reds: to find a Desmosedici GP on the top step of the podium at Assen you had to go back to the era of Casey Stoner, in 2008, and to Silverstone at success of Andrea Dovizioso dated 2017.

But the important data is also another one, last year it was “El Diablo” who placed the 1-2 on these tracks, while this time he took home a retirement and an eighth place, and not just for the long lap. penalty he had to serve in Great Britain. We must not forget that these were also the Yamaha rider’s last two victories last season. Although, to be fair, it must be said that this year we will also return to racing in Asia, on tracks that could turn the tables compared to the domination of Bagnaia seen in the final of 2021 (4 victories in the last 6 races).

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In this sense, the next three races will probably be decisive, because on paper all tracks are favorable for Pecco, although perhaps an asterisk should be placed next to the Red Bull Ring for at least a couple of reasons: in Austria Ducati has always shone, but the vice-world champion never left his mark. Furthermore, the creation of the new chicane before Turn 3 could also have slightly changed the values ​​on the field in favor of more manageable bikes.

But if we go to talk about Misano, that is really the home garden for Bagnaia, who trains regularly with the Academy. Not surprisingly, in the last four races on the track named after Marco Simoncelli he obtained a victory and a second place, and on the other two occasions he was in the lead when he crashed. Therefore, there is no doubt about the performances, but we must try to stay out of trouble. Before the Asian tour de force then there is Aragon, where last year he took his first victory in MotoGP, at the end of an exciting duel with Marc Marquez.

In the last two races, Quartararo has undoubtedly put his effort into favoring the comeback, between the crash in Assen and the wrong choice of tires at Silverstone, but clearly it will not always be so easy to take away so many points. Furthermore, Bagnaia will have to prove that he has found the continuity that he lacked in the first part of the season, when he alternated great victories with sensational mistakes. For this reason, if Ducati wants to continue dreaming, it also needs the other riders of the brand.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Certainly, at this stage having eight bikes on the track is a great advantage: on the Silverstone grid, for example, there were seven Desmosedici GPs in the top ten and four in the top 5 in the race. The help of the brand mates will therefore be essential, especially because in the hand-to-hand duels the Yamaha does not stand up to the comparison with the Reds on the straight and this can create big problems for Fabio.

But there could also be another unsuspected ally until a couple of races ago. The Maverick Vinales seen at Assen and Silverstone showed that he finally understood what it takes to be fast on the Aprilia and yesterday he competed for the victory at Bagnaia in the final. It could also prove to be a double-edged sword, because on the right Sundays it is able to take points away from the Ducatista as well. But now there seems to be another driver able to stand between the title contenders. Excluding the fact that he will have to race with an eye on his teammate Aleix Espargaro, who remains fully in the running for the title at -22.

The reasons for continuing to hope seem to be all there, but Pecco had said that he would not give up even after Sachsenring, so it is difficult to assume that he can do it now. Between three races we will probably know more, but probably to give us a head-to-head end of the season we will only need a little more regularity, because we are still talking about the driver who has won eight of the last 18 races.