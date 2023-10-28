The Spaniard from Ducati Pramac is unleashed, best time ahead of Marini and Aleix Espargaro with the Aprilia. The world championship leader starts from the second row

Massimo Brizzi – Milan

Jorge Martin it does not give up. In qualifying for the MotoGP Thailand GP, the fourth to last round of the 2023 World Championship, the Spaniard from Ducati Pramac reiterates his great sprint by signing the pole: in 1’29″287 he scores the track record and precedes Luca Marini (Ducati VR46) by 0.138 and Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia, third at 0.174. In the second row here is the other Ducati VR46, that of Marco Bezzecchi (0.196), the Ktm of Brad Binder (0.209) and the official Desmosedici of Pecco Bagnaia, sixth at 0.240.

martin records — In a vibrant qualifying Martin is the absolute protagonist: he immediately takes the lead in 1.29.491 with extraordinary numbers in braking, he is overtaken by Bezzecchi by 8 thousandths, but in the last assault on the clock he sets the record time which earns him the fourth pole of the season and a fast start that could be invaluable for his world championship ambitions. His rival Bagnaia, leader of the World Championship with 27 points ahead of him, is in fact sixth after a less than brilliant session which places him on the second row behind ‘uncomfortable’ clients such as Bezzecchi and Binder: a position which is not impossible to seek a comeback, even if Martin started Saturday very brightly. See also Soccer team pays tribute to woman OnlyFans: it is the image of her shirt

the marquez brothers — On the third row are the two Marquez brothers, with Alex (Ducati Gresini) seventh at 0.313 ahead of Marc (+0.335), both promoted from Q1. Ninth time for Maverick Viñales with the second Aprilia (+0.414) ahead of Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha, +0.420), the winner in Australia Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac, +0.636) and Augusto Fernandez (GasGas +0.790).

digia 13° — Not an easy session for Fabio Di Giannantonio: the Roman from Ducati Gresini, fresh from the podium in Australia, stops in Q1, misses the passage to Q2 by just 20 thousandths and will start 13th ahead of Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF) and Jack Miller ( Ktm). So did the other Italians: 18th Franco Morbidelli with the Yamaha and 21st Enea Bastianini on the second Ducati of the official team. At 10am the Sprint Race.