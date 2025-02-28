The MotoGP World Cup starts this weekend in Thailand. The championship will begin with Marc Márquez familiar with his new motorcycle, the Ducati of the official team, after having spent a year in Gresini. In addition, his teammate will be the twice world champion, Pecco Bagnaia.

The current champion of the queen category, Jorge Martín, will seek to revalidate his title. This time he will do it as the leader of an official team such as Aprilia. The Madrid was the first to achieve the championship with a client team and now wants to play a good role in an official one.

On the other hand, the young Murcia pilot Pedro Acosta will face his second season in the queen category of motorcycling. This time he will do so up in the official KTM, after having debuted at the Gasgas team with several podiums.





Friday, February 28

Free training: from 09:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 1

Free training: from 04:10 to 04:40 hours

Q1: From 04:50 to 05:05 hours

Q2: From 05:15 to 05:30 hours

Sprint: at 09:00 hours

Sunday, March 2

Carrera: At 09:00 hours

Where to see the MotoGP Thailand GP by TV





Álex Márquez with his Gresini MOHD RASFAN / AFP

The MotoGP Thailand GP will be held at the Chang International Circuit from Friday, February 28, on Sunday, March 2. The appointment can be seen on television in Dazn And you can also continue live through the website of The avant -garde.