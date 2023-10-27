In Buriram the Spaniard precedes Vinales and Aleix Espargaro, the World Championship leader also enters Q2. In the 10 also Marini and Bezzecchi; in Q1 Marc Marquez and Di Giannantonio

Massimo Brizzi – Milan

Record with fall. In the second free practice session of the MotoGP Thailand GP Jorge Martin set the best time of the session and then crashed a few seconds later: a crash at turn 3, harmless for the Ducati Pramac rider, but which led to the display of the yellow flag restrain the assaults of others. At that point Pecco Bagnaia was already in the 10th, after a not very easy session, in which 10′ from the end of the session he was actually 19th: a progressive start for the Ducati world championship leader who took a while to get the hang of measures at the Buriram track, but which takes the seventh time (+0.243), succeeding in the primary objective of entering Q2 with the direct passage.

the top 10 — Martin is therefore in very good form, having also been the best in Free Practice1, confirming the immediate feeling he manages to find immediately on every track: in 1:29.826 the Pramac Spaniard precedes the two Aprilias, at ease on the Chang Circuit, with Maverick Viñales second (+0.098) and Aleix Espargaro third (+0.160). Fourth is the winner of the Australian GP, ​​Johann Zarco (+0.180), ahead of the Ducati VR46s of Luca Marini (+0.199) and Marco Bezzecchi (+0.208). Completing the top-10 of those who directly access Q2 are 8. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha, +0.248), 9. Brad Binder (Ktm, +0.295) and 10. Augusto Fernandez (GasGas) at 0.304. This is striking: ten drivers in 3 tenths. The gaps are much more than close.

forced to q1 — Excluded from Q2, and forced to try to get it through Q1, are some big names: 11. Marc Marquez (Honda +0.369), also the author of a digression outside the track where he hits a billboard which hits him on the arm; 12. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha, +0.391); 13. Jack Miller (Ktm, +0.398); 14. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini, +0.436) and Enea Bastianini (Ducati), 19th, 1″ second from the top. A gap that confirms how close the fight is in Buriram.