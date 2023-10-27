MotoGP Thailand, Bagnaia 7th in practice

After two disappointing tests, Francesco Bagnaia he returned to qualify for Q2. In fact, the world champion finished in seventh position on Friday in Buriram and will finally be able to fight for pole without going through Q1.

After spending most of his Friday trying to identify the ideal set-up, the world championship leader recorded his best times in a convulsive finale, with 16 riders within half a second and a fall by Jorge Martin which caused the yellow flags and risked getting the cards mixed up. On his Ducati, Bagnaia still managed to stay out of trouble, something that Enea didn’t do Bastianinionce again disappointing: the rider from Rimini only finished in 19th place.

Bagnaia’s words

“I’m happy because we managed to get into Q2, which is a positive result. This morning we worked a lot and right from the start I was able to find a good feeling and lap with a good pace, perhaps one of the strongest. I was very satisfied! In the afternoon, however, I had some more difficulties due to the grip. We made some changes to the bike and as soon as we replaced the rear tire everything went back to working perfectly as before. Due to Martin’s yellow flag I wasn’t able to complete my second time attack attempt, but I’m still satisfied. I feel much better when braking and can finally push hardso I’m confident I can do well over the rest of the weekend too”.

Bastianini’s words

“I must admit that I struggled more than I expected. Already this morning my feeling wasn’t good and in the afternoon it got worse. We fitted the medium to the rear and then it improved slightly, as did my times. I wasn’t able to take advantage of the first soft, then I put the medium back on and finally the last time attack went better, but unfortunately I got the yellow flag for Martin’s crash. If they hadn’t deleted that time I would have moved up the rankings a bit, but it probably wouldn’t have been enough for Q2. I can’t say I’m happy, but now we will continue to work to try to do better tomorrow”.