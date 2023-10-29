What is the ranking of the MotoGP in the race in Thailand? Who won the race on Buriram circuit? Jorge Martin won the 2023 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, ahead of Francesco Bagnaia who finished second thanks to a penalty given to Brad Binder for exceeding track limits in the final duel with Martin. This result allows Bagnaia to maintain a advantage of 13 points on Martin with three races to go in the World Championship.

MotoGP race Thailand 2023, results

Jorge Martin of Ducati Pramac Racing won an intense race in Buriram in the race in Thailand. Brad Binder of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing was a tough opponent but suffered a penalty which dropped him to third place, allowing Francesco Bagnaia to take second position.

Jorge Martin dominated the MotoGP race in Thailand 2023

The race was close from the start, with Martin in the lead. Bagnaia advanced from seventh on the grid to third. Binder tried to overtake Martin in the final laps, but suffered a penaltyallowing Bagnaia to move up to second place.

The ranking stabilized with Martin in the lead, followed by Bagnaia and Binder. Other drivers fought for positions behind them.

The podium of the MotoGP race in Thailand, with Martin, Bagnaia and Binder

In the end, Martin won, Bagnaia finished second and Binder dropped to third place due to the penalty. Bezzecchi is fourth, and Aleix Espargaro completes the top five. Quartararo and Marquez are immediately behind.

MOTOGP, THAILAND race podium

This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the 17th race of the 2023 season in Thailand on the track on Buriram circuit.

1) Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac)

2) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

3) Brad Binder (KTM)

MotoGP Thailand 2023 race results, RANKING

POS # PILOT TEAM TIME 1 89 Jorge Martin First Pramac Racing 39:40.045 2 1 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Lenovo Team + 0.253 3 33 Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing + 0.114 4 72 Marco Bezzecchi Mooney VR46 Racing Team + 2,005 5 20 Fabio Quartararo Monster Energy Yamaha Racing +4,303 6 93 Marc Marquez Repsol Honda Team + 4,550 7 10 Luca Marini Mooney VR46 Racing Team + 5,362 8 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing +6,778 9 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing MotoGP +7,569 10 5 Johann Zarco First Pramac Racing + 9,377 11 21 Franco Morbidelli Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Team + 11,168 12 36 Joan Mir Repsol Honda Team + 11,990 13 23 Enea Bastianini Ducati Lenovo Team + 12,323 14 30 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Idemitsu +14,537 15 25 Raul Fernandez CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team +15,093 16 43 Jack Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +17,640 17 37 Augusto Fernandez GAS GAS Factory Team +21,307 18 44 Pol Espargaro GAS GAS Factory Team +21,435 19 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing OUT 20 73 Alex Marquez Gresini Racing MotoGP OUT 21 88 Miguel Oliveira CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team OUT Thailand 2023 MotoGP race ranking

