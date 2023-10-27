Jorge Martin on Ducati was the fastest in the first free practice sessions of the 2023 MotoGP of Thailand, with Pecco Bagnaia following at a distance. The Iberian Pramac Racing rider took advantage of the medium rear tire – the alternative is the hard tire – and lapped in 1’30”520, leaving 3 compatriots behind in the first tests of the weekend. Martin preceded the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales (1’30”758), the Ktm of Pol Espargaro (1’31”012) and the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro (1’31”171). Departure quietly for Pecco Bagnaia. The world champion and leader of the World Championship, riding the official Ducati, did not go beyond the tenth time in the first session of the weekend (1’31”507).