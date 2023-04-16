MotoGP 2023, GP of the Americas, the order of arrival of the Sprint

The summary of the race

During the first lap, Alex Rins managed to put the wheels in front of Francesco Bagnaia in the mixed stretch, but in the first straight, the Ducati rider took the lead again and never let it go again. Fabio Quartararo with a perfect start had hoisted himself up to fourth position, but little by little he had to surrender to the straight-line speed of the Ducatis of Jorge Martin and Alex Marquez before crashing in Turn-1 after yet another unbelievably forced braking. Alex Marquez also finished his test prematurely.

Third place for Jorge Martin, fourth Aleix Espargarò author of a few mistakes too many in the final. Fifth Brad Binder, who started as always like a missile on the starting grid. Luca Marini climbed up to seventh position after a mistake in Turn-1 on the first lap that had brought him into the belly of the group. Sixth place for Marco Bezzecchi who keeps the championship lead by just one point in view of tomorrow’s race.

What to expect from the Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia won with extreme ease today’s Sprint. Alex Rins’ mistake made the Ducati rider’s task even easier. Behind the world champion, the fight for the podium will certainly be heated, with the Spanish Honda rider who is a candidate for a prestigious place of honour.

Tomorrow’s program

The MotoGP will be able to test the track conditions in the 10-minute mini warm-up at 4.45 pm Italian time. Then at 18:00 the usual sequence of races with the Moto3 will begin. At 19:20 it will be the turn of Moto2 e at 21:00 instead the Grand Prix of the Americas of the MotoGP class will start with the starting grid obviously identical to that of the Sprint. It should also not be forgotten that in addition to the MotoGP, the World Endurance WEC is also busy on the track with the six hours of Portimao, the two Ferrari 499Ps starting from the second row. Departure at 13:00 and arrival at 19:00, in the evening the engines of the Indycar will also roar in Long Beach in California.