What is the ranking of the MotoGP in Texas in the United States? The order of arrival of the MotoGP race? Who won in Texas in MotoGP? On the American circuit Circuit of the Americastheater of the 4to proof of MotoGP Championship 2022came the second victory of the season of Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Gresini team with Enea Bastianini.
In fact, the American race was won by the Italian, riding the Ducai On the podium Bastianini preceded Suzuki’s Alex Rins and the official Ducati of Jack Miller.
MOTOGP Texas race podium
We saw a beautiful podium in the Texas MotoGP with the best three of the first race on the saddle, in order, a Ducati Gresini, Suzuki and Ducati.
1) Enea Bastianini (Ducati)
2) Alex Rins (Suzuki)
3) Jack Miller (Ducati)
MotoGP Texas 2022, results and race standings
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TURNS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|20
|0: 41: 23.111
|2
|42
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|20
|+2.058
|3
|43
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|20
|+2.312
|4
|36
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|20
|+3.975
|5
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|20
|+6.045
|6
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|20
|+6.617
|7
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|20
|+6.760
|8
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|20
|+8.441
|9
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|20
|+12.375
|10
|12
|Maverick Vinales
|Aprilia
|20
|+12.642
|11
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|20
|+12.947
|12
|33
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|20
|+13.376
|13
|44
|Pol Espargaro
|Honda
|20
|+17.961
|14
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|20
|+18.770
|15
|4
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Yamaha
|20
|+29.319
|16
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|20
|+29.129
|17
|10
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|20
|+29.630
|18
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|20
|+32.002
|19
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|KTM
|20
|+37.062
|20
|87
|Remy Gardner
|KTM
|20
|+42.442
|21
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|20
|+42.887
|22
|40
|Darryn Binder
|Yamaha
|20
|+102.171
|RIT
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Honda
|5
|15 Laps
|Fall
|RIT
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|1
|19 Laps
|Fall
