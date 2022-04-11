What is the ranking of the MotoGP in Texas in the United States? The order of arrival of the MotoGP race? Who won in Texas in MotoGP? On the American circuit Circuit of the Americastheater of the 4to proof of MotoGP Championship 2022came the second victory of the season of Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Gresini team with Enea Bastianini.

Bastianini won the race in Texas on the Gresini team’s Ducati Desmosedici GP

In fact, the American race was won by the Italian, riding the Ducai On the podium Bastianini preceded Suzuki’s Alex Rins and the official Ducati of Jack Miller.

MOTOGP Texas race podium

We saw a beautiful podium in the Texas MotoGP with the best three of the first race on the saddle, in order, a Ducati Gresini, Suzuki and Ducati.

1) Enea Bastianini (Ducati)

2) Alex Rins (Suzuki)

3) Jack Miller (Ducati)

MotoGP Texas 2022, results and race standings

POS # PILOT MOTORCYCLE TURNS TIME WITHDRAW 1 23 Enea Bastianini Ducati 20 0: 41: 23.111 2 42 Alex Rins Suzuki 20 +2.058 3 43 Jack Miller Ducati 20 +2.312 4 36 Joan Mir Suzuki 20 +3.975 5 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 20 +6.045 6 93 Marc Marquez Honda 20 +6.617 7 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 20 +6.760 8 89 Jorge Martin Ducati 20 +8.441 9 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 20 +12.375 10 12 Maverick Vinales Aprilia 20 +12.642 11 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 20 +12.947 12 33 Brad Binder KTM 20 +13.376 13 44 Pol Espargaro Honda 20 +17.961 14 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 20 +18.770 15 4 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 20 +29.319 16 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 20 +29.129 17 10 Luca Marini Ducati 20 +29.630 18 88 Miguel Oliveira KTM 20 +32.002 19 25 Raul Fernandez KTM 20 +37.062 20 87 Remy Gardner KTM 20 +42.442 21 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 20 +42.887 22 40 Darryn Binder Yamaha 20 +102.171 RIT 73 Alex Marquez Honda 5 15 Laps Fall RIT 72 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1 19 Laps Fall

Bastianini and Ducati after the victory in America return to the top of the world rankings

