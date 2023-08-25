After a four-month convalescence, Pol Espargaro had a difficult return to MotoGP. At Silverstone he struggled, appearing well in the Sprint at the Red Bull Ring. However, he still lacks some point of reference, not only for riding the bike but also for judging dangerous situations. In fact, during practice, he misjudged the speed with which Marc Marquez was arriving and hindered him, running into a penalty on the grid.

While recovering, Espargaró trained a lot in the gym to increase his muscle mass, despite the fact that his jaw fracture deprived him of a solid diet for a long time. He was also able to train on the Barcelona circuit with a motorbike, as riders ready to return to competition and who wish to evaluate their physical condition or get back into rhythm regularly do. However, he was not allowed to ride his MotoGP bike, as the regulations do not allow testing with owners other than the official ones, except for brands that have concessions, which is currently not the case for anyone of the grill.

So, during the Spielberg weekend, an idea was floated: what if MotoGP allowed riders returning from injury to ride their bikes before returning to competition? “That would be a good thing,” said the Catalan when asked the question. “I hadn’t thought about it, but it would clearly be very useful to test a MotoGP bike before returning.”

“Things are what they are. With so many races, even planning a test for just one rider is complicated,” he admitted. “But when you start the pre-season with a brand new bike, and then come back to a race weekend, after an injury as serious as mine that made me spend four months at home, and without training on a MotoGP , it’s very difficult. And not only from a physical point of view, but also from a technical point of view, because the bikes are of the highest level, as are the riders. So understanding a bike during a race weekend is complicated”.

A test of this type could be justified in the name of safety, to prevent a rider from being sent out on the track without the slightest point of reference. Indeed, whatever method one uses to prepare, no one can replace track experience, according to Espargaro, who has made no secret of having been physically tired over the past two weekends.

“There is nothing that can replicate the riding of a MotoGP. I assure you that I trained a lot at home, but there is nothing like it. If you take a 1000cc and compare it to a MotoGP, it’s a joke “I can ride for an hour on a 1000cc at a very good pace, then you jump into this one and you can’t even do 40 minutes. It’s very difficult.”

Already absent for more than two months, Alex Rins will be the next rider to face a similar return to MotoGP, when his recovery from his broken tibia comes to an end. He too is in favor of organizing such a test. “It could be a good idea,” said the LCR driver during his visit to the Red Bull Ring paddock. However, there could be a long way to go before it becomes a reality in the regulations: “It’s something we’ve never talked about in the Safety Commission, and it could be a good idea.”

With the reduction of testing which has been the rule in recent years, MotoGP riders now have only a few opportunities to ride their bikes outside of Grands Prix (the number of which has however increased), and except in the event of concessions for their manufacturer. Two official one-day tests are organized during the season, this year in May (after Jerez) and in September (after Misano). Then there’s the winter and pre-season testing, with one day after the last Grand Prix, a three day test and another two day test, plus three more days after the winter break for rookie drivers.

With Lena Buffa