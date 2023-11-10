MotoGP, Malaysian GP 2023, the Test standings

The report of the tests in Sepang

One Marquez at the top of the standings, the other Marquez in 15th position: la Ducati at the moment only Alex has it and it is he who even beat Jorge Martin on the flying lap in the MotoGP class Grand Prix Practice.

The Gresini driver stopped the clock on1’57″823, 174 thousandths faster than Martinator, also under the 1’58” barrier. Only the two of them were able to get below the 1’58 mark, the KTM pair of Jack Miller and Brad Binder finished in third and fourth position, but far from the two Ducati riders.

The Australian paid four tenths, the South African almost five and preceded Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia by five thousandths. Luca Marini is sixth, half a second away, completing the top-10 of riders already directly admitted to Q2 is Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Johann Zarco. Nothing to do for Marc Marquez, first of the Honda riders, but only 15th, almost a second behind his brother.

A session to forget also for Aleix Espargarò, who ended up on the ground twice. Vinales saved Aprilia considering that Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira also suffered (the Spaniard crashed in the final run when he tried to lower his time). Alvaro Bautista for now he has to deal with the level of the category. The two-time Superbike world champion is 22nd ahead of Iker Lecuona.