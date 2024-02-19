by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP Qatar, the news of day 1 of the tests

Francis Bagnaia commands the first of two days of MotoGP testing on the Lusail track. The two-time world champion, with the new components, finds the fastest time in mid-afternoon (1:52.040), detaching his rival Jorge Martin of 220 thousandths.

The Spaniard, at ease in Sepang, also started the Qatar tests well and confirmed himself as one of the main candidates to carve out a leading role this year, thanks to his Desmosedici GP24, the same as “Pecco”. Fifty-eight laps for the #89 (only three completed more), he also climbed the rankings in the last 90 minutes of testing.

Third position for Aleix Espargaro (+0.292) on the newly presented Aprilia, Binder, Di Giannantonio, Viñales, Alex Marquez, Bastianini, Zarco and Quartararo also in the top-10. Further back Marc Marquez, 16th behind Pedro Acosta (the most active of the day with 73 laps). The eight-time world champion is 919 thousandths behind Bagnaia.

MotoGP Qatar, live coverage of day 1 of the tests

MotoGP Qatar, the times of day 1 of the tests

These are the times today in Lusail.

MotoGP Qatar, the test programme

The MotoGP tests return tomorrow, with the same time as today: session start at midday and checkered flag at 7pm. Then the engines will roar again for the first weekend of the World Championship, also scheduled for Qatar from 8 to 10 March.