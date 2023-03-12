The classification of the MotoGP tests in Portimão
The MotoGP tests close under the banner of Francesco Bagnaia. “Pecco” in fact sets the lap record of the Portimão track: 1:37.968 the world champion’s time, obtained in the afternoon. Followed by the other Desmosedici of Johann Zarco (+0.296), good third place for Fabio Quartararo, the only non-Ducati in the top eight positions. Without the DiabloDucati would have done seven out of seven with the starting riders, considering that Fabio Di Giannantonio was declared unfit.
Also in the top 10 are Marini, Bezzecchi, Bastianini, A. Marquez, Martin, Binder and A. Espargaró. The Catalan from Aprilia also announced that he will probably have to operate tomorrow due to pain in his right arm which at the moment does not allow him to ride at his maximum strength.
The timesheets reveal a picture that is already quite outlined, although of course the first real response will come in the first weekend of the World Championship: for now, Ducati is two steps ahead of everyone, with Bagnaia at an amazing level and Quartararo the only one able to fight. Aprilia second home ahead of Honda and KTM.
Portimão MotoGP test, day-2: results and times
|pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Time
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|f. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1:37,968
|–
|61
|2
|j Zarco
|Ducati
|1:38,264
|+0.296
|69
|3
|f. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1:38.302
|+0.334
|88
|4
|L. Marines
|Ducati
|1:38,310
|+0.342
|64
|5
|m. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|1:38,351
|+0.383
|86
|6
|AND. Bastianini
|Ducati
|1:38,373
|+0.405
|66
|7
|TO. Marquez
|Ducati
|1:38.402
|+0.434
|72
|8
|j Martin
|Ducati
|1:38,434
|+0.466
|77
|9
|b. Binder
|KTM
|1:38,480
|+0.512
|62
|10
|TO. I will espargaro
|Aprilia
|1:38,569
|+0.601
|52
|11
|m. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|1:38,584
|+0.616
|72
|12
|m. Vinales
|Aprilia
|1:38,678
|+0.710
|82
|13
|j Mir
|Honda
|1:38,762
|+0.794
|61
|14
|m. Marquez
|Honda
|1:38,778
|+0.810
|76
|15
|TO. Rins
|Honda
|1:38,782
|+0.814
|85
|16
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|1:38,854
|+0.886
|63
|17
|j Miller
|KTM
|1:38,909
|+0.941
|80
|18
|P. I will espargaro
|KTM
|1:38,974
|+1.006
|79
|19
|f. Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|1:39.066
|+1.098
|89
|20
|T. Nakagami
|Honda
|1:39.309
|+1.341
|72
|21
|TO. Fernandez
|KTM
|1:39,667
|+1.699
|64
|22
|m. Pyrrhus
|Ducati
|1:40.099
|+2.131
|62
|NP
|S. Bradl
|Honda
|NP
|F. Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
The MotoGP is back on track on Friday 24 March at 11.45am Italian time for the first free practice sessions of the Portuguese Grand Prix, the opening stage of the 2023 World Championship. Today was in fact the last official practice sessions, then, still on the Portuguese circuit, the seriously and will race for the first points of the championship. As far as Moto2 and Moto3 are concerned, test days are scheduled from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 March.
