The classification of the MotoGP tests in Portimão

The MotoGP tests close under the banner of Francesco Bagnaia. “Pecco” in fact sets the lap record of the Portimão track: 1:37.968 the world champion’s time, obtained in the afternoon. Followed by the other Desmosedici of Johann Zarco (+0.296), good third place for Fabio Quartararo, the only non-Ducati in the top eight positions. Without the DiabloDucati would have done seven out of seven with the starting riders, considering that Fabio Di Giannantonio was declared unfit.

Also in the top 10 are Marini, Bezzecchi, Bastianini, A. Marquez, Martin, Binder and A. Espargaró. The Catalan from Aprilia also announced that he will probably have to operate tomorrow due to pain in his right arm which at the moment does not allow him to ride at his maximum strength.

The timesheets reveal a picture that is already quite outlined, although of course the first real response will come in the first weekend of the World Championship: for now, Ducati is two steps ahead of everyone, with Bagnaia at an amazing level and Quartararo the only one able to fight. Aprilia second home ahead of Honda and KTM.

Portimão MotoGP test, day-2: results and times

pos. Pilot Motorcycle Time Detachment Turns 1 f. Bagnaia Ducati 1:37,968 – 61 2 j Zarco Ducati 1:38,264 +0.296 69 3 f. Quartararo Yamaha 1:38.302 +0.334 88 4 L. Marines Ducati 1:38,310 +0.342 64 5 m. Bezzecchi Ducati 1:38,351 +0.383 86 6 AND. Bastianini Ducati 1:38,373 +0.405 66 7 TO. Marquez Ducati 1:38.402 +0.434 72 8 j Martin Ducati 1:38,434 +0.466 77 9 b. Binder KTM 1:38,480 +0.512 62 10 TO. I will espargaro Aprilia 1:38,569 +0.601 52 11 m. Oliveira Aprilia 1:38,584 +0.616 72 12 m. Vinales Aprilia 1:38,678 +0.710 82 13 j Mir Honda 1:38,762 +0.794 61 14 m. Marquez Honda 1:38,778 +0.810 76 15 TO. Rins Honda 1:38,782 +0.814 85 16 R. Fernandez Aprilia 1:38,854 +0.886 63 17 j Miller KTM 1:38,909 +0.941 80 18 P. I will espargaro KTM 1:38,974 +1.006 79 19 f. Morbidelli Yamaha 1:39.066 +1.098 89 20 T. Nakagami Honda 1:39.309 +1.341 72 21 TO. Fernandez KTM 1:39,667 +1.699 64 22 m. Pyrrhus Ducati 1:40.099 +2.131 62 NP S. Bradl Honda NP F. Di Giannantonio Ducati

The MotoGP is back on track on Friday 24 March at 11.45am Italian time for the first free practice sessions of the Portuguese Grand Prix, the opening stage of the 2023 World Championship. Today was in fact the last official practice sessions, then, still on the Portuguese circuit, the seriously and will race for the first points of the championship. As far as Moto2 and Moto3 are concerned, test days are scheduled from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 March.