In the session on the Spanish track where the GP took place yesterday, fourth time for Di Giannantonio ahead of Vinales’ Aprilia and the official Ducati of race winner Bagnaia

– jerez (spain)

MotoGP test day at the Jerez circuit, after the Spanish GP won yesterday by Pecco Bagnaia. The riders were on the track from 10am and lapped until 6pm. The fastest was Marco Bezzecchi on the satellite Ducati of Team VR46: in 1’36″574 the Italian preceded his teammate Luca Marini, who was slightly behind by a tenth Bezzecchi worked a lot on management of starts, while Marini concentrated on over 10 types of setup.

Fabio is there — Fabio Quartararo also lapped, who yesterday during the GP was the victim of a spectacular crash on the first lap. The Frenchman had restarted without being able to affect the race (tenth final position). For Quartararo third time of the day with the Yamaha in 1'36″725 and tests with new exhausts and a new frame. Fourth partial for another Italian, Fabio Di Giannantonio: for the blue of the Ducati of Team Gresini 1'36″963 the final.

sixth sin — Fifth time of the day for the first Aprilia, that of Maverick Vinales, 1’36″964, while yesterday’s winner, Pecco Bagnaia, with the Ducati closed with the sixth time of the day in 1’37″024. The world champion tried different setup configurations: “On Friday we had some difficulties with our basic setup – said Bagnaia – so we worked to find a compromise that in the future will allow us to avoid similar situations under certain conditions. The 44 Today’s laps were enough and we’ve already found a good solution.” The top ten is completed by Aleix Espargaro with the second Aprilia, Brad Binder with the KTM, Jorge Martin on the Ducati and Alex Marquez on the Ducati.

times — The times (first 10) of the MotoGP tests in Jerez

1 BEZZECCHI (Ducati) 1:36.574

2 MARINI (Ducati) at 0.104

3 QUARTARARO (Yamaha) at 0.151

4 DI GIANNANTONIO (Ducati) at 0.389

5 VIÑALES (Aprilia) at 0.390

6 BAGNAIA (Ducati) at 0.450

7 A. ESPARGARO (Aprilia) at 0.486

8 BINDER (KTM) at 0.494

9 MARTIN (Ducati) at 0.515

10 A. MARQUEZ (Ducati) at 0.615