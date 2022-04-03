If there was still a need, Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia gave a good confirmation of their potential also in the Warm-Up of the Argentine Grand Prix.

After having signed the pole position with a lot of track record, the Granollers driver showed himself in great shape also in the Sunday morning session, in this case extended to 40 minutes to make up for part of the lost time with the cancellation of the day on Friday. .

With a hard tire at the front and a soft one at the rear, a choice that almost everyone will probably make also in terms of the race, Espargaro lapped in 1’38 “648, but above all he showed that he has no particular problems staying regularly under the wall. 1’39 “.

Perhaps the closest is world champion Fabio Quartararo, who finished second in 1’38 “892, even though the Yamaha rider achieved his performance at the start of the session, when he was also fitted with a soft tire. on the front of his M1.

Conversely, however, for Alex Rins, who climbed the rankings in the final with his Suzuki, taking him to third position just 20 thousandths from the French. Also good was the confirmation of Jorge Martin, who after fighting for pole was again the fastest among the Ducati riders with the fourth time at 285 thousandths from the top.

The excellent form of the Aprilia is also confirmed by the fifth performance of Maverick Vinales, who will start from the fifth row today and therefore seems to have a good opportunity to try to enter the fight for the podium for the first time also with the RS-GP .

But pay attention also to the nice step forward shown this morning by Pecco Bagnaia, because the Ducati rider climbed up to sixth position, but above all he managed to lap with great regularity between the high 1’38 “and the low 1’39”, pace that on paper could allow him a good comeback from the 13th square on the grid.

Following are the two KTMs of Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder, while it is only the ninth best of the Hondas, which is that of Takaaka Nakagami. Unfortunately the other Italian drivers continue to struggle more than expected, with the world leader Enea Bastianini who finished 12th and Franco Morbidelli who instead occupies the 14th position.

A little further back, in 16th, we find Marco Bezzecchi, also the author of a high-speed crash at turn 6, from which he fortunately got up without consequences. At the end of the group then the trio composed by Andrea Dovizioso, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Luca Marini, who have only Stefan Bradl behind them.

Above all, it is surprising to see the Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider, given that he will start from the front row today. However, it must be said that he used tires particularly used for this Warm-Up to simulate the second part of the race.