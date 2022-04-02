The strange weekend at Termas de Rio Hondo continued to offer surprises also in the second free practice session of the MotoGP, which defined the set-up of the ten riders who have direct access to Q2.

The Aprilia have been confirmed as the revelation and really seem to have a step to do something special in the Argentine Grand Prix. After being in the top 10 with medium tires in FP1, Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales have monopolized the top two positions in FP2. The Granollers driver dropped to 1’38 “244, just over two tenths ahead of the twin RS-GP.

The Ducatis struggled a lot in these two rounds, giving the feeling of having difficulty stopping in braking and suffering so much from the depressions of the Argentine track. Problems on which Jack Miller managed to put a patch, detaching the third time 219 thousandths from the top.

A very nervous Pecco Bagnaia, on the other hand, will have to go through Q1 again: the vice-world champion threw away a lap so as not to give the tow to several opponents, complete with blatant gestures aimed at those who were waiting for him, but then did not go beyond a 1 ’38 “943 which relegated him to 12th position.

Even the Yamahas are all quite late, with the exception of that of the reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, author of the fourth time just over two tenths. To find Franco Morbidelli and Andrea Dovizioso, instead, it is necessary to go down to 14th and 21st place respectively. Therefore, they too will keep company in Q1 at Bagnaia.

Despite the engine failure on one of his RC16s, Brad Binder once again stood out, fifth with his KTM ahead of the two Suzuki riders of Alex Rins and Joan Mir who seem quite at ease on the bumpy asphalt of Termas de Rio Hondo. On the other hand, among the luxury excluded there is the other KTM, that of the winner of the last race in Mandalika, Miguel Oliveira.

The list of riders who will have direct access to Q2 is then completed with three Ducatis: these are the two Pramac-branded GP22s of Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco, but also that of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team entrusted to Luca Marini, who rose to practically tenth place. time out.

Therefore, the only official Ducati rider not to have hit the direct Q2 is Bagnaia. Too bad also for Marco Bezzecchi, 15th and ran into a crash at turn 1 in the final, who probably would have hit Q2 if he hadn’t sought the tow of Pecco. Q1 also for the leader of the World Championship Enea Bastianini, only 16th. In the queue his teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio, 23rd.

After Takaaki Nakagami was the fastest in FP1, the Hondas instead collapsed: the best is always that of the Japanese of the LCR Team, who however did not go beyond the 13th time. Pol Espargaro, victim of a crash at turn 1, is even 17th. The rookie Remy Gardner and Darryn Binder, respectively 18th and 24th, finished in the same point of “Polyccio” on the ground.