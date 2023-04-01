Aprilia also continued to raise its voice in the second free practice session of the MotoGP Argentine Grand Prix, which defined the picture of the ten riders who have direct access to tomorrow morning’s Q2.

The Noale-based manufacturer placed its two RS-GPs at the top of the timesheets, with Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales giving the sensation that they could be the ones “to beat” also in terms of race pace. Compared to FP1, however, positions were exchanged, with Aleix setting the best time of the day in 1’38″518, managing to detach his garage mate by 162 thousandths.

If it was legitimate to expect a great Aprilia at Termas de Rio Hondo, where pole position and victory had arrived last year, one could have expected a few more difficulties for the Ducatis, but judging by this Friday’s performance, it doesn’t even seem too much , given that there are no less than five Desmosedici GPs to follow.

Leading them are the two drivers of the Mooney VR46, with Marco Bezzecchi who confirmed his excellent moment of form after the podium in Portimao, setting the third time in 1’38″767 and 66 thousandths ahead of teammate Luca Marini.

For the moment, therefore, the GP22s seem to have expressed themselves better than the new GP23s, which occupy the positions between fifth and seventh. World champion Pecco Bagnaia worked a lot on setting up his Ducati and in the end finished sixth in 1’38″944. A time that places him between the two Pramac Racing standard-bearers, with Johann Zarco fifth and Jorge Martin seventh.

The first of the “others” is therefore Takaaki Nakagami, who gave another taste of his feeling with the Argentine track, placing his Honda LCR in eighth position in 1’39″071. His team mate is also in Q2 box Alex Rins, tenth, who this weekend obtained the RC213V chassis of the absent Marc Marquez. Curiously, the official rider Joan Mir will have to pass from Q1 instead, who did not go beyond 13th place, after being been long even last.

Franco Morbidelli will be directly in Q2, who on a track more suited to his riding style managed to exploit the Yamaha better than Fabio Quartararo. The Italian driver is ninth, just 562 thousandths behind, while “El Diablo” tried as hard as he could, but he even finds himself 14th and almost two tenths behind his team mate.

It wasn’t a good Friday then for the KTMs, because both of its standard-bearers will be forced to pass from Q1: Brad Binder finished in 12th time, behind Alex Marquez, remaining out by less than a tenth. Jack Miller, who put on a great show by making the rear tire smoke several times in the long left-hand corner at Termas, is instead 16th at eight tenths of a second. Fabio Di Giannantonio also out, 15th with the Gresini Racing Ducati. Also noteworthy is the fall without consequences that Augusto Fernandez had as the protagonist at turn 1.

In addition to the aforementioned Marc Marquez, there are three other riders who are not in the game this weekend due to the injuries sustained in Portimao. These are Enea Bastianini, Miguel Oliveira and Pol Espargaro.