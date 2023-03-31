Rain was expected, but the weather was kind to the MotoGP riders as regards the first free practice session of the Argentine Grand Prix, which however risks having an important specific weight for the Termas de Rio Hondo weekend , given that the shadow of the wet still lingers in the weather forecast for FP2.

On the track where last year Aleix Espargaro gave her her first MotoGP victory, Aprilia once again confirmed that she was particularly at ease: the fastest was Maverick Vinales, who stopped the clock with a time of 1’39″207, which however remains about a second and a half away from the pole signed in 2022 by his box mate. For the driver from Roses, however, it is a good confirmation after the excellent second place in Portimao.

In its wake, detached by 284 thousandths, is the other RS-GP, with the rider from Granollers who climbed up the standings passing under the checkered flag. The first of the Ducatis, on the other hand, is in third position, at the end of another round that once again saw no less than six Desmosedici GPs in the top 10, even on a track that seems to be the most difficult.

The best was that of Jorge Martin, who therefore doesn’t seem to be affected too much by the fractured toe in last Sunday’s contact in Portimao with Marc Marquez. The Pramac Racing rider is accredited with a 1’39″508, but Alex Marquez also performed very well, fifth in 1’39″610 for the Gresini Racing colours.

The Ducati patrol continues with the sixth fastest time for Johann Zarco, just 18 thousandths slower than the Spaniard and only 5 faster than Luca Marini, who follows him in seventh place. Ninth time instead for Marco Bezzecchi, who precedes the world leader Pecco Bagnaia. The world champion complained a lot about the holes on the Argentine track and how his red bike “bounces”, so it shouldn’t be surprising if he’s just over half a second away.

The big surprise of this opening session was Takaaki Nakagami, although we mustn’t forget that the Japanese has almost always been fast on this track. However, his fourth time at 376 thousandths is striking, because his Honda is the one with the oldest specifications. More difficult for newcomers Alex Rins, 11th and protagonist of a crash at turn 1 despite the 2023 chassis at his disposal this weekend, but above all Joan Mir, because the 2020 world champion even finds himself in 18th and last position, with a delay of 1″4.

However, Nakagami wasn’t the only one to surprise, because there is also a Yamaha in the top 10, but this time it’s not Fabio Quartararo’s. Franco Morbidelli started the Argentinian weekend off on the right foot, bringing his M1 to eighth position and this time he slipped almost half a second off “El Diablo”, who didn’t go beyond the 15th fastest time and at the moment would be forced to pass from Q1.

Just as in Q1 at the moment there would be Fabio Di Giannantonio, 12th with the Gresini Racing Ducati, but also the KTMs, which certainly disappointed after shining in the first outing of the season in Portimao: Jack Miller occupies only 14th position more than eight tenths, while Brad Binder is 16th by more than a second.

We must also remember that there are only 18 bikes on the track this weekend. Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini, Miguel Oliveira and Pol Espargaro are in fact all absent due to the injuries sustained in Portugal and for this round they have not been replaced by their respective teams.