Tomorrow in Argentina the MotoGP engines will not start. Also because the most important means, motorcycles, are missing.

Due to a breakdown in one of the cargo planes carrying the materials from Lombok (home of the Indonesian Grand Prix), a dozen teams of the World Championship have not yet received the cases containing the motorcycles. Considering only the MotoGP, the official Ducati and the Gresini and VR46 satellite teams would be without bikes.

It is clear that, with these defections, it is not possible to set up two free practice sessions tomorrow, so the MotoGP has revised the calendar of the weekend.

Canceled the Friday of action on the track, the whole program is condensed on Saturday, with PL1 which will leave at 10.35 local time (15.35 Italians). Second session at 18.25 Italian, third at 21.25 Italian. Qualifying will start at 22.05 Italian. On the other hand, the time of the top class race remains unchanged: departure at 8pm Italian time.

Here is the complete program: