MotoGP, towards Termas with other controversies

Other than “calm after the storm”. In MotoGP it risks always raining. After the stormy Portimão weekend, the two wheels are traveling towards Termas de Rio Hondo, in Argentina, for the second round of the world championship calendar. A stage that should have erased the controversies and instead risks adding others. As reported by Simon Patterson of The-RaceIRTA (the MotoGP team association) sent a “preventive” apology letter to the teams.

IRTA email

“I just saw an email to the teams from IRTA, which apologized for the dirty conditions and the low level of preparation in which the circuit seems to fall. Teams were told to ‘handle the situation as best they can’“, this is the colleague’s tweet.

Oh dear. Just saw an email from IRTA to the teams apologizing for the ‘filthy conditions’ and ‘low level of preparation’ that the circuit seems to be in. They’ve been told to ‘manage the situation as best you can.’ —Simon Patterson (@denkmit) March 29, 2023

Confusion even in 2022

Even last year’s edition of the Argentine Grand Prix was preceded by chaos, albeit at a logistical level. In fact, the material transport system developed by Dorna malfunctioned due to some technical failures in two planes with the consequent rethinking of the entire race weekend. The problems of 2023, on the other hand, seem to be linked to the circuit.

The storm over Portimão

MotoGP must redeem itself after the Portimão weekend, which was catastrophic in many respects. In his latest statements, Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta basically said that the gravel on the circuit was not regular, and that for this reason the Portuguese track risks losing the 2024 race. Even pretending not to see the safety evidence, the World Championship ran into two other embarrassments, first with an interruption of 30 minutes in FP2 due to technical problems in transmitting the times, and then managing to have the pre-race blocked on the official Twitch account complete with the inscription “The contents of the channel have been removed at the request of the copyright holders”.