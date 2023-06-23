Although Fabio Quartararo showed up on Friday morning in Assen evidently lame, he will try to get on the Yamaha in the first free practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix. “He IS broken, and also good,” he began El Diablo talking to Motorsport.com a couple of hours before the session starts. This confirms the worst news for Yamaha’s top rider, who is going through one of the most delicate moments in sport.

The Frenchman fell earlier in the week while running on foot through the streets of Amsterdam. By his own admission, the 2021 world champion tripped on a step and was thrown into the air. The impact of the foot on the step was strong enough to fracture the big toe on his left foot.

Fabio suffered an “oblique fracture of the distal third of the proximal phalanx of the first toe of the left foot, running from the lateral cortex to the interphalangeal articular surface. With discrete depression on the articular surface of the fragment, without significant displacement. Joint alignment is preserved” explained MotoGP medical director Angel Charte, who declared the Frenchman fit pending further tests after P1.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Today, Quartararo showed up in the Assen paddock wearing a protective boot that immobilizes the area and allows him to walk. According to the driver himself, his main concern is the limitation and pain that the injury could cause him during direction changes, which are many on the Dutch circuit.

The idea is that the #20 will evaluate today, based on its evolution, whether it is worth going forward with the challenge of the Grand Prix, especially if one takes into account the possible risks involved. Indeed, after a check carried out on Thursday, the Frenchman has already been informed that he will have to undergo this check again after FP1 which starts shortly. In this sense, it is worth noting that the eighth stage of the calendar which takes place these days at the “Cathedral” is the last one before the summer break, which lasts more than a month. The next round will be held only on the first weekend of August at Silverstone.

After a sluggish first quarter of the season, Yamaha are hoping to make up for lost ground at Assen, a venue whose profile should suit the characteristics of the M1. Quartararo’s bad luck, however, won’t help.