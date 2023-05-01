Bad luck really seems to continue to haunt Miguel Oliveira at the start of the 2023 MotoGP season. The Portuguese rider has already shown on several occasions that he can form a very competitive pairing with the RNF Racing Aprilia, with which, for example, he placed fifth in last Saturday’s Sprint at Jerez.

Unfortunately for him, it also appears to be an accident magnet in the early pack stages of races. On the inaugural weekend, in Portimao, he was hit after a few laps by Marc Marquez, recovering from an injury to his right leg which had forced him to miss the Argentine Grand Prix.

At the start of the Jerez race, after just two corners, he was instead involved in a contact with Fabio Quartararo (punished with a long lap penalty for the incident) and this time too he was the worst. What initially seemed to be just a dislocated left shoulder, which in any case had prevented him from getting back on the saddle of his RS-GP for the restart, actually turned into something more serious.

In fact, a press release released by the team on Monday also mentions a small fracture in the left humerus, which will have to be re-evaluated during the week. Which in any case does not bode well and could force him to stop again, which could go beyond the collective test day lost today in Andalucia.

“After the staff of the Jerez circuit’s Medical Center took care of Miguel, immediately finding the dislocation in his left shoulder and putting it back in place, further tests were carried out on Sunday evening at the Jerez de la Frontera hospital. which showed the injury was worse than expected, revealing a small fracture of the left humerus. He will undergo further checks this week,” reads Razlan Razali’s team statement.

Read also: