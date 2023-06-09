As already happened in Portugal in the first race of the season, a crash again put Joan Mir out of the race. Stavola happened at the Italian Grand Prix, which the Majorcan will not be able to race after hurting the fifth finger of his right hand, as announced by Honda in the press release at the end of the day.

There were 28 minutes left at the end of the second free practice session on Friday at Mugello when Mir crashed at the end of the straight, slipping on the asphalt of the first corner and hitting his hand. The Spaniard’s crash is his 12th of the season and equaled his record from when he made his MotoGP debut in 2019. Since joining Honda, the Majorcan has entered the usual dynamic of Honda riders, who crash a lot, sometimes hurting themselves like on this occasion.

After the crash, Mir went to the medical centre, where his wound was treated and, as a result, he decided not to race. “Joan Mir had a difficult day in the Italian GP. A crash in the middle of the second free practice session ended his day. Having major discomfort, #36 went to have his hand examined and damage emerged around the fifth finger of his right hand. Due to the demanding and high speed nature of the Mugello Circuit, Joan Mir and the Repsol Honda Team have decided to withdraw from the rest of the event due to the injury sustained to his right hand. Marc Marquez will be the only representative of the Repsol Honda Team for the rest of the Italian Grand Prix”.

The Italian one will be the third grand prix that Mir has missed since he signed with Honda. In fact, he did not race in Portugal due to an injury which prevented him from taking part in the Argentine Grand Prix as well. Mir’s forfeits in Honda add up to Marquez’s absence at Termas, Austin and Jerez due to a crash on Sunday at Portimao, where he broke the base of his right wrist.