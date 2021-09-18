Valentino Rossi’s team in MotoGP is always a mystery, and with the passing of the months the issue of sponsors has not yet been clarified. In terms of communication, except for the announcement of the partnership with Ducati, one gets the impression that for Rossi the team is more of a hindrance than a lever to stay in the MotoGP lap. One of the 2022 pilots will obviously be Luca Marini, the half-brother of the champion from Tavullia. The other will be Marco Bezzecchi, ‘made official’ by the Facebook of the Municipality of Tavullia. According to what the official MotoGP website reports, Valentino Rossi connected with the town square by talking about his team of riders: “Next year Bagnaia and Morbidelli will be respectively in the official Ducati and Yamaha teams, two of the best teams, which is why they will start with the clear objective of winning the world championship. Then we also have Luca (Marini) and Bezzecchi with our team’s Ducatis“.

In Misano, the best of the aforementioned in free practice on Friday (including Valentino) was Francesco Bagnaia. Franco Morbidelli, making his debut on the official M1, finished 13th between the Ducati of Michele Pirro and Enea Bastianini. Bezzecchi remains in great shape in Moto2. However, if the pilots are now a certainty (with Marini who will be in the second year in the category, with the aim of starting to capitalize on the experience), doubts are gathering about the sponsors.

To keep company in this lack of clarity around the VR46 there is also the newborn RNF team, the former Petronas facility now fully commanded by Razlan Razali. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport there was a break with Johan Stigefelt, the former Swedish driver who from the beginning was the Malaysian manager’s companion in adventure. Between the two teams there is the sponsor WithU, connected to Andrea Dovizioso. For VR46, the Sky sponsorship should instead remain. The Saudi Tanal has disappeared into thin air, like a soap bubble: months have passed between official announcements, delays, denials and promises. Rossi doesn’t really want to talk about this issue: “My biggest distraction is answering questions about the team, I waste time instead of focusing on myself. I’m not the person to talk to about these developments“. Yet the team bears the initials of his name and surname.