The bad weather that hit Emilia Romagna in May bent the region forcing the cancellation of several important events, first of all the Formula 1 Imola Grand Prix. However, MotoGP was also somewhat affected, because in those days the “Tavullia Vale” event was scheduled, the official delivery of the keys to the city of Tavullia to Valentino Rossi.

Emilia has returned and flourished and Romagna has recovered after that tragic end of spring and there were again many events held during the summer. Thus, on the Thursday preceding the Misano MotoGP Grand Prix, the “Tavullia Vale” event will also be held, initially postponed to May and now confirmed for 7 September 2024 at 20:30.

The event will be led by Guido Meda and Mauro Sanchini, with all the Academy riders present to honor Valentino with such an important recognition. Organized under the patronage of the Marche Region and the Municipality of Tavullia, the evening will be dedicated to fun and celebration of a motorcycling icon that made the small town in the Marche region great, now known all over the world.

During the evening, images will be projected that trace Rossi’s career, to then arrive at the key moment: the delivery of the keys. Here is another recognition for the Doctor, which has contributed to making Tavullia known to everyone. After being proclaimed a MotoGP Legend, he is now busy with his new career as a rider on four wheels, in which he achieved success right at his home track in Misano.