Ducati won the riders' title for the second consecutive year with Pecco Bagnaia, for the Bolognese brand it is the first time in MotoGP in its history. It was a year of absolute domination for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, which achieved a total of 43 podiums and 17 victories among its eight riders, also obtaining the constructors' title and the team title with Pramac.

15 years had to pass between Ducati's first and second title, the 2007 world championship won by Casey Stoner was followed by a decline of more than a decade which also saw a lack of victories from 2010 to 2016. Taken over by Audi in 2012, veteran technician Gigi Dall'Igna was appointed general manager of Ducati at the end of 2013, with plans for a new bike for 2015.

Photo by: Ducati Corse Andrea Iannone and Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Davide Tardozzi explains to Autosport/Motorsport.com that the current title-winning GP23 is an evolution of the 2015 bike, which he believes marked the start of the brand's “new history” in MotoGP: “I believe that with the arrival of general director Gigi Dall'Igna and the new management, the story changed after 2014 and therefore we started a new story in MotoGP with the new bike that we developed year by year.”

“This bike is not a revolution, but it is the evolution of the 2015 one. So, we have reached this point where everyone is very competitive. We were in difficulty when everyone said 'only Casey Stoner can ride the bike'. Now we are we have reached the point where we have eight riders and all are very competitive. This is an aspect that has made us really proud of our work”, continues the Ducati sporting director.

Tardozzi then states: “I think that at this moment we have reached the point where we can manage the results considering that we have never stopped evolving the bike, because our competitors are honestly very strong and we are afraid that they may find something that makes them more faster than us. But, in the end, we are happy with this situation.” Six of the eight Ducati riders won a race in 2023 (Alex Marquez won two Sprints, but they don't count for statistics purposes, ed), while everyone has reached the podium at least once during this season.