The Malaysian Grand Prix of this weekend, the penultimate round of the 2022 season, could be the decisive one for the assignment of the world title, given the advantage of 14 points it boasts Francesco Bagnaia on Fabio Quartararo. Sepang, therefore, could represent the positive end of a thrilling comeback by the driver of the Ducati on the reigning Yamaha champion, in a season that is anything but simple for the 25-year-old from Piedmont.

The Team Manager of the Borgo Panigale company also spoke about this, Davide Tardozziinterviewed in the official MotoGP podcast Last on the Brakes. In addition to this, the 63-year-old from Ravenna admitted some mistakes made by the team against Bagnaia: “Ducati has to apologize in some way to Pecco – confessed – because it took a couple of races to set up the bike the way it deserved and he likes it. It took three, four, five GPs perhaps. In addition, Ducati is the only manufacturer that supplies many competitive bikes up to a total of eight riders (and therefore for Bagnaia there is a dynamic ‘internal’ competition to beat that does not occur in Yamaha or Honda, for example, ed.). In the pre-season tests in Indonesia and here in Sepang, he was very upset about the technical situation, but in the end, the key point is the very close relationship that Ducati has with Pecco. Honestly, a couple of minutes after the Sachsenring crash we said the championship was over. After two hours, the words were ‘we must try to recover those points’and that’s what happened ”.

In addition, Tardozzi revealed what were the reasons that led Ducati to focus on Bagnaia, going back to the years before 2020: “We have it hired before he won the Moto2 title – he recalled – our decision was made on the basis of his Moto3 races, and it was there that we realized he could be a top rider ”.