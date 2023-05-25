About ten days have passed since the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, but there will still be two weeks before the MotoGP returns to rekindle the engines for the most eagerly awaited appointment by Italian enthusiasts, that of Mugello.

A break that was a real panacea for those struggling with injuries of various kinds such as the Ducati factory riders. In fact, Enea Bastianini’s season lasted only a lap and a half of the first Sprint in history, then an accident with Luca Marini cost him the fracture of his right scapula which still keeps him at zero in the World Championship.

A World Championship that is led by Pecco Bagnaia, who however left Le Mans with the third zero on Sunday due to a contact with Maverick Vinales in the early stages of the race, which also left him with the “gift” of a small fracture to the talus which in any case will not affect its presence in Tuscany.

Taking advantage of the break, both met at Mugello to carry out a test astride the Panigale V4s with which they train regularly, with the aim of taking stock of the situation from a physical point of view. Also present in the pits was the Ducati team manager, Davide Tardozzi, who at the end of the second day took stock of the microphones of Sky Sport, starting from the most delicate situation, namely that of Bastianini.

“It was an important test, even if it was done with the training Panigale tyres. I’d say it went well: Enea was fast enough after not getting on the bike for a long time. Clearly, he’s not physically fit yet. His shoulder doesn’t he created pain, but the lack of strength still created some small problems. There are still 15 days before the Mugello race and we hope he recovers some more strength in his right shoulder, but it could already be a nice surprise to see him among the former,” said Tardozzi.

“I believe that if it goes well, it will be at 80%. Having said that, Enea has shown the speed that allows him to have his talent. The problem he could have, although I hope not, is related to the race distance. He could accuse him a bit, but Enea is aware of his physical situation and I think his interest is to bring home the bike and some points to start this World Championship,” he added.

Indeed, the fracture remedied on French soil did not seem to be too debilitating for Bagnaia, who should arrive at the Mugello appointment in practically optimal conditions, in order to be able to assault the encore of last year’s success .

“As far as Pecco is concerned, the small fracture to the talus wasn’t a problem. He was really very fast, he set very interesting times and I’m quite convinced that he’ll be 100% OK for Mugello, so he’ll be one of the protagonists” Tardozzi concluded.

