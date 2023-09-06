There is no break at this stage of the season for MotoGP. Not even the time to archive the 11th round of the season in Barcelona, ​​which is already the time to look at the next appointment, which is one of the most important ones for Italian fans, given that it is the San Marino and Riviera Grand Prix of Rimini, which takes place at the Misano World Circuit named after Marco Simoncelli.

After a weekend of suffering for the tyres, in Romagna there should be some breathing room for the Michelin tires and for the technicians of the French company, given that we are talking about a track with rather different characteristics compared to the Catalan one, on which plus the MotoGP bikes run very often. Not surprisingly, there will also be a collective test on Monday, in which we will see news from a 2024 perspective and not just at the bike level, as the manager Piero Taramasso anticipated.

“Misano is almost the opposite of Barcelona. It’s a track that puts a lot of stress on the front, but which offers good grip. It’s also a friendly circuit, because we do official tests and many teams use it for private tests, so we have a lot of data, we certainly have less apprehension than last weekend,” Taramasso told Motorsport.com.

In light of this, what kind of choices have you made for the Romagna track?

“We have almost entirely confirmed those of 2022. We have only modified the front medium, which has been replaced with a new solution that is slightly stiffer than last year. The soft and hard tires are the same and are all three symmetrical tyres. At the rear, on the other hand, there are two asymmetrical tires and they are the soft and the medium that we also brought last season”.

In 2022 what were the solutions that had been the most popular?

“The hard one was used on the front and the medium one on the rear, but it wasn’t too hot, because it was about thirty degrees on the asphalt. This year I think the temperature will be higher, because for the forecasts we’ll always be around 30 degrees for the air, so on the track it could easily reach 40. However, I expect that for the long race the choice may remain the same, while I believe that the soft at the rear may also suffice for the Sprint”.

There will also be an official test on Monday in which the first foundations of the 2024 bikes should start to come together: will there be any news from you too?

“It will be the last official test in conditions that should be good this season, so we will bring new compounds to both the front and rear. These are solutions designed in view of the 2024 season, which aim to ensure greater consistency in terms of performance. There is an average for the front, while as regards the rear, there are two compounds that will be compared with the soft and the medium that we will use over the weekend”.

So for now, won’t you try the new build you’re working on for the front yet?

“The development of this construction is progressing well, but we want to give the test riders more time to work on it, to allow them to find the right feeling. However, we are already on the third prototype and everything is going well.”

Do you think that will be seen in Valencia, in the tests after the last GP of the season, or do you think we will have to wait for those at the beginning of 2024 at this point?

“Let’s also say that we have decided to give priority to the compounds that we will test on Monday because these are solutions designed with a view to 2024, while the new previous construction should be introduced in 2025. Valencia has two problems: the temperatures, which are low at the end of November, we also wear specific tyres, which are also asymmetrical on the front, so we also have to talk about it with the teams to understand if it’s the best solution or if they prefer to wait for winter. Even if the second seems to me to be a more common-sense option”.

Michelin tyres Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Taking a step back in Barcelona, ​​where we witnessed the first one-two finish in Aprilia’s history and Pecco Bagnaia’s terrifying accident, it must be said that it was a rather tough weekend for the tyres…

“We were expecting a demanding weekend and it was. Barcelona is a difficult track because there is little grip and this makes the choice of compounds complicated, which has to be quite extreme: we bring solutions that offer grip to compensate for this lack of grip on the “asphalt. However, let’s talk about compounds that are easily damaged: Vinales’ front was shown in the race and I think that explains well what I’m saying. On the other hand, if you use a solution like the medium at the rear, it may even take two, three or four laps to get it up to temperature. So it’s a track on which it’s very difficult to make the best choice. Furthermore, the weather conditions didn’t help either: Friday was very hot, while Saturday was more cloudy and therefore the temperature the track was lower. On Sunday, there was a lot of wind, which always brings dirt and sand to the track, so it doesn’t help at all. We found ourselves in very bad conditions.”

How did the teams react to this situation?

“We were able to see that the setting of the bikes really made a big difference: it was quite evident that those with more understeer made the front tire last very little, while those with oversteer put the rear in difficulty. We had to find the perfect compromise, but when the track is in these conditions it’s absolutely not easy.”

Despite everything, the new track record was set on Saturday…

“Yes, this record arrived on Saturday and, apart from the incidents, there was a good race, with the Aprilias which were very competitive right from the start”.

And what was the behavior of the various solutions you had brought?

“After the first session, we immediately understood that the soft front was too soft, so everyone rejected it immediately. In the end, both for the Sprint and for the long race, the choice was unanimous on the medium front. Maybe not it was the stiffest solution, but it was the one that offered the riders more confidence and feeling.Someone also tried the hard one, like the Lecuona or the KTMs: it was a tire that guaranteed more support, but offered little feeling because perhaps it was a bit too much stiff due to the lack of grip on the asphalt. In the end, therefore, they too did not use it in the race. At the rear, however, we saw the soft in the Sprint and the medium in Sunday’s race. Let’s say that the solutions did their job, but the conditions of the track suffered. But we expected it, because there was really a lot of spinning, so it wasn’t easy for us, but neither for the teams”.

In Barcelona there was also the first case of a rider who went below the minimum value allowed for the pressure of the front tire: it was Maverick Vinales, second, who therefore ran into a reprimand…

“It went well at Silverstone and in Austria, while in this case a rider was found to be below the limits, so he received a booking. If you take a small margin, you risk going under, but the teams know that by now. Probably it may have affected the fact that he was in the lead for a good part of the race, but you have to imagine that could happen when you set the value and take the necessary margin.Also, when you have a lot of wear, there is less compound on the tire and this generates less temperature, so it ends up lowering the pressure. This too must be taken into consideration and they are all precious data that should be stored between Friday and Saturday”.

Returning to Misano, as part of the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera there will also be the last round of the MotoE season…

“The title will be decided precisely at Misano, so there will be a little more pressure than in the other races. But what matters most to me is that we will do tests with new compounds with a view to 2024. We have reserved the track for Thursday (tomorrow ) to start working for next season. Again, these are solutions that will increase the percentage of sustainable material, obviously trying to confirm performance”.

