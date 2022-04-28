From the rain and frost of Portimao to the Andalusian heat of Jerez. This is the path that MotoGP will take this week. According to forecasts, the Spanish GP does not disappoint expectations and we can expect three days of sunshine.

And it is already a long time after the really complicated conditions that the protagonists of the World Championship in the Algarve had to deal with, with three days characterized by continuous climatic changes and an icy wind. Factors that put together have created particularly difficult conditions for teams and drivers, but which have not prevented Michelin from getting great satisfactions, as the manager Piero Taramasso underlined.

“The weather conditions were quite extreme, with low temperatures, rain and at times even a very cold wind. At certain times there was also an important amount of water on the track and these are all elements that complicate the work of the tires, making difficult to get them up to temperature. Despite these factors, the weekend went well. The wet tires performed as well as ever, “said Taramasso, making an initial assessment for Motorsport.com.

Sunday the race was dry after two days of rain: could this have complicated the teams’ plans?

“Unfortunately, there wasn’t too much time to work in the dry, so the bikes didn’t have the optimal set-up. However, thanks to the data from last year’s two races, the riders had no particular difficulties with the choice of tires and they were able to find quite good settings. This was seen in the wear of the tires, because in the end the tires of those who had found a good set-up looked good. Others, on the other hand, tended to ruin a little ‘more rubber, due to the short time available, but also because the track was quite’ green ‘, there was little rubber on the asphalt. of graining “.

But I guess you were very satisfied with how things went also in terms of performance …

“In any case, the performances were good, because the race record and the race duration record were achieved, with Quartararo keeping a spectacular pace, lapping in 1’39” from start to finish. This is important for us, because we had already broken records in Austin, Argentina and Qatar, even though this was not our goal, with the range that has been reduced compared to last year: last year we had more 40 specifications, while in 2022 we dropped to 30. This means that in each circuit for now we have made the right choices. Another important aspect for us is that all six manufacturers are in the top six. This means that everyone was able to take advantage of the tires. “

As proof of the good durability of the tires, was Alex Rins able to make a great comeback from 23rd place on the grid to the fourth final?

“The tires held up well and he kept a really remarkable pace. We were already pleasantly impressed by Marquez’s comeback in Austin and Rins has gained even more positions. Let’s say that these things also increase the show and that’s what we all work for “.

In Q1 we witnessed the fall of Pecco Bagnaia who was the first to mount slick tires on a wet track and injured his shoulder. Do you think it could have been or was it a gamble?

“It was a very difficult situation, because it was precisely the moment of the crossover between the rain tires and the slick tires. Let’s say it could be there, but you had to be very careful where to put the wheels. You probably also had to use higher pressures and raise the temperature of the tire warmers, trying to ‘anticipate’ the conditions you might find on the track. So for me it could be done, but many factors had to be taken into account such as the track temperature, the intensity of the wind, if the pitlane was wet, because these are all aspects that make it more complicated to get the tire up to temperature. Just lose sight of one of these parameters and it becomes very hard to take advantage of the slick, but then the best is yet to come, because once you are on the track you have to push to keep tires at temperature. In addition, Portimao is a circuit on which it is not easy to manage tire temperatures, because its latch conformation creates moments of alternating stress. ati to other discharge for rubber. I repeat, it was something that could be dared, but many parameters had to be taken into consideration and it was not at all easy “.

Michelin logo Photo by: Michelin

This weekend we are back on track immediately in Jerez and the weather should be different …

“This time the forecasts say it should be dry, with temperatures expected to range from 10 degrees early in the morning to 25-26 in the afternoon. This would mean having asphalt around 30-35 degrees maximum, so normal conditions for the tires. which should allow all types of compounds to work properly “.

What kind of choices did you make for the Spanish Grand Prix?

“At the rear we stayed exactly like last year’s solutions, without making any changes, also because in the race they had all used the average. other compounds. This means that the 2021 average, which was the most used solution in the race, this year will be used as hard, while the soft 2021 will be the average. We have therefore introduced a new soft, which should be especially useful for the morning shifts, with lower temperatures, but maybe also in qualifying. Furthermore, it is a valid tire even if there is some dampness, even if it seems that this will not be the case. They are all symmetrical solutions at the front and asymmetrical at the rear, but Jerez is a track that, except for the fact that it does not offer extraordinary grip, is not particularly demanding on the tires. “

On Monday there will be a day of collective tests, will you introduce any news?

“On this occasion we will not bring anything special to test. The teams will have the same solutions as the race weekend at their disposal, in order to be able to work on the development of the bikes while also having references on equal terms. it will be Monday after the match in Barcelona and we should see something new. “

The Jerez weekend will also feature the first MotoE outing of the season …

“We are also starting the MotoE season, which this year has a new formula with seven appointments with two races each. We have worked on the rear tire, increasing the percentage of recycled materials, which goes from 40% to 46%. So, we have achieved our goal of increasing it year by year without compromising performance. We had the opportunity to try them twice in the tests and the feedback from the riders was positive. The front tire, on the other hand, remains the same as in 2021, with 33% of recycled materials”.