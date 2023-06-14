It’s time for the MotoGP to make the last effort before the summer break. The Sachsenring is the second round of the hat-trick which will then lead to the engines shutting down for over a month. And it must be said that if there is a tricky track from all points of view it is precisely the German one when it comes to tyres, as Michelin manager Piero Taramasso explained to Motorsport.com.

“Unfortunately, I looked at the weather forecast and until Thursday they look good, then thunderstorms and rather low temperatures are expected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, because we are talking about a maximum of 19-20 degrees for that of the air. From this point of view, it is It has always been an atypical track, because you can find asphalt temperatures of 15 degrees or even 50 on the same weekend, as happened during last year’s race,” said Taramasso.

The Sachsenring is not only an atypical track for the climate, but also for the layout, given that it has only three right-hand corners and all the others are on the left…

“The problem is that there are not only many left turns, but that they are also consecutive. The bike puts a lot of stress on the left shoulder of the tire and it does it for a long time, because you lean on it for more than 40 seconds. The tire therefore suffers a lot, because it tends to overheat, thus also generating spinning and wear.Also, in this way the other side of the tire is cooled and the first right-hander after this sequence is the Waterfall, fast and downhill, so it is a really complicated for the tyres”.

So what kind of choices have you made in view of the German Grand Prix?

“Fortunately, by now we have some experience at Sachsenring, so we propose asymmetric tires both on the front and on the rear, precisely to compensate for this asymmetry of the track. And I can also add that the difference in stiffness between the two sides of the tires is quite significant We are talking about very soft tires on the right side and rather stiff ones on the left. Going more specifically, the three front solutions are the same as last year, while among the rears we have eliminated the softer one, thus confirming the hard and medium, which however this year we will indicate as medium and soft”.

Based on the choices that were made by the riders in 2022, what kind of solutions do you think we will see between the long race and the Sprint?

“Last year they all raced with a pair of hard tires (the one that will be the medium on the rear this year), but it was also 50 degrees on the asphalt. Right now it’s very difficult to make a prediction. because it also depends a lot on the weather and asphalt conditions. But we could hypothesize to see most of the riders with the soft for the Sprint and with the medium for the long race on Sunday. The key, however, is to be able to manage the slip in the best possible way, so you need to find the right setting in terms of traction control, but the rider’s pulse also certainly makes the difference at the Sachsenring”.

In light of all this, I imagine it’s a pretty treacherous track even in case of rain…

“It’s a track that offers little grip and often when it rains it’s also cold. This is the worst combination that can be found, but in this case I think our soft wet tires can work well. But we’re talking about a track that doesn’t it offers a great feeling in the wet and having so many ups and downs it also tends to form rivulets of water which can always be very insidious”.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Let’s take a step back to last weekend and to the Italian Grand Prix won by Pecco Bagnaia. It seems to me that in general things have gone quite well from the point of view of the tyres…

“The Mugello weekend went well, even if on Sunday, I don’t know if it wasn’t perfect due to the track conditions or grip. We have to be honest in saying that with the higher temperatures, the rain that fell during the night and the bikes with a full tank of petrol, the performance was a little below what could have been expected, even if overall it went well”.

So do you think we could have seen a faster race?

“Given how Friday and Saturday went, both in terms of times and comments, I thought we could have done better. Instead, the race lasted half a second longer than the record, and I think it was beatable. But not not even the fastest lap record was broken, plus there were five or six riders who told us the conditions weren’t as good as Saturday or Sunday morning.Now it will be important to understand why, so that we can work from advance in the future”.

Could the rain that fell on Saturday afternoon and during the night have had such an important effect on track grip?

“Rain always makes the difference: partly because it washes the rubber off the asphalt and partly because, in any case, when the temperature rises there is always a pinch of humidity that comes to the surface. But we must also consider that the Mugello asphalt is not among the newest on the calendar, because it seems to me that the last time it was redone was in 2011, so in general it is not among the best in terms of grip. trifles to change the conditions”.

On the subject of the distance record, it is also true, however, that Bagnaia was able to manage a lot in the second part of the race…

“It’s true that he managed in the final laps and therefore it’s right to take this aspect into account as well. But in fact the balance remains positive. On Friday and Saturday the riders understood that the solution that offered the right balance in terms of constancy and performance in view of the Sprint was the hard front and the soft behind.Even in qualifying things went well, because Pecco set the record with an impressive time, but above all there are five riders who were able to break the previous record. Based on the Sprint results, many riders decided to switch to the medium rear for the longer race, as there were double laps to do and it was expected to be a bit warmer. the right choice, because it offered a little more stability, even if the grip was a bit less than the soft. But it was a logical choice, because it was the tire that had also won in 2022”.

However, there are also those who have decided to continue with the soft also on Sunday…

“Yes, riders like Martin and Miller felt really good with the soft at the rear, without experiencing any kind of deterioration during the Sprint. In the end, I have to say that even those who made this choice were happy, because in the final laps there was “It was a drop, but they still managed to keep up some good times. I think the medium and the soft played it quite evenly, there was no solution that could make you win or lose the race. It’s It’s true that perhaps Martin asked a lot of his tire to try and keep up with Bagnaia, but I think Mugello is a particularly congenial circuit for Pecco and that it was above all he who made the difference”.

The second round of the MotoE also took place at Mugello, which also offered the possibility of attending the first wet race of the Ducati era…

“It was the second round of the year and one race was run in the dry and one in the wet, so it was a good test for both the bike and the new Michelin range. The riders were able to see how the new package in the two situations. Race 1 was more than positive, with times that were better than last year, but also compared to the Moto3. Then in the wet there is little to say: the riders were happy, but not I’m amazed because our tires have always performed well in the wet.”

