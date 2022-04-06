The Argentine MotoGP Grand Prix was atypical for everyone. The delay of one of the cargo planes carrying the material imposed a compressed schedule on just two days, forcing the teams, but not only, to work overtime. Michelin also found itself in an uneasy situation, which it partially resolved thanks to the unexpected help of a competing brand, as the head of the French company, Piero Taramasso, revealed to Motorsport.com.

“On the cargo that got stuck in Mombasa there was our tire mounting and balancing material, which arrived only at four in the morning on Saturday, together with that of the teams. I want to say thanks to the guys at Dunlop (Moto2 supplier and Moto3), because they already had their machines on the circuit and they made them available to us on Friday. We already had the tires and this allowed us to mount two thirds of them. when our material arrived, “said Taramasso.

Having overcome this first hitch, the results of the weekend at Termas de Rio Hondo were quite positive as regards the tires, with the surprise of the first victory of Aprilia and Aleix Espargaro …

“I would say yes, because the riders immediately found the right compromise with the hard at the front and with the soft at the rear. In view of the race, they all worked on this combination and managed to prepare the bikes in the best possible way despite the day of racing. fewer tests available. The performances were also good, because in qualifying Aleix came within 5 thousandths of the best pole with only one day of work. The only drawback was that on Sunday the track temperature was much more high compared to Saturday, so the grip dropped. All the riders suffered from it, then there are those who may have suffered more at the front and those at the rear. In any case, we have seen a good race, with times that at least they remained very constant until the end. With a couple of laps to go, in fact, there were still riders lapping in 1’39 “5, about two tenths of a second from the fastest lap. It must be said that the grip was low especially in the first laps, then as the track became rubber, the situation improved “.

In the race, Franco Morbidelli got a puncture in the rear tire. Were you able to establish the causes?

“We disassembled the tire and we were able to ascertain that it was a puncture, because you can see a nice cut through the tire in the center. It was probably a piece of metal or carbon made in the shape of a V. In our opinion, however, not it is due to a contact, otherwise we would have found the cut on the shoulder of the tire. It is more likely that it was debris left in the middle of the track “.

Now there is no rest, because this week we are back on track immediately in Austin. What kind of choices did you make for the Grand Prix of the Americas?

“Actually, it was very simple. We have some very fresh data, because we raced in Texas in October, so we confirmed the same specs, which had worked pretty well. The front three, which are all symmetrical, are the same. . To the rear last year we brought four solutions and we chose three within them. The one of 2021 was a good weekend even if it was very hot, but we expect high temperatures also this weekend. having resurfaced the entire stretch between turn 2 and turn 10, so this is perhaps the only unknown factor “.

Of the four solutions you brought to the rear last year, which are the three you confirmed?

“There will be the same soft, which is the one that was used by most of the riders in the race. The average is also the same. Then we had two different types of hard tires and we will bring back the one that is a bit stiffer, just to be ready. in any eventuality since there is this resurfaced section “.