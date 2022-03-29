Mandalika’s weekend left a bit of a bitter taste in the mouth, with a long-distance controversy with Honda over the choices made at the rear for the Indonesian Grand Prix and a really sharp reply from team manager Alberto Puig, to which, however the manager of Michelin, Piero Taramasso, preferred not to answer.

Before completely dismissing the very long Asian trip, however, he wanted to underline the good performance offered by the wet tires in the race held after a real storm hit the island of Lombok, leading to a slip of about one hour and a quarter of the departure.

“We have already talked too much about slick tires, the thing that I regret a little is that we didn’t talk about the good performance of the wet ones at Mandalika. Everyone started with medium rain both at the front and at the rear and it was a really good race, ”Taramasso told Motorsport.com.

“Oliveira handled it very well from start to finish, without having any problems and was happy with the grip and consistency the tires offered in these conditions. I would like to see more races in the rain, because the performance of ours rain are really good. Confirmation comes from the fact that lap times in the wet were just 7 “higher than those achieved in the dry. Usually the gap is about ten seconds, but the new asphalt probably also helped to reduce it in this case “, he added.

But now the time has come to start thinking about the next appointment, the Argentine Grand Prix, which returns to the calendar after missing two editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, that of Termas de Rio Hondo promises to be a weekend full of unknowns, given that the French company has no more fresh data than those of 2019 to draw from. And it is from here therefore that, as Taramasso explained to us, he decided to start again.

This weekend we’re back in Argentina, on a track you haven’t tackled for a long time …

“In the last two years we have not gone to Termas de Rio Hondo, the last time was in 2019. We are already talking about a circuit that is difficult to interpret, but after all this time it will be even more so. And I’m not just talking about logistics, because it is a circuit that has always been rather aggressive with the tires, especially on the rear, where both wear and high temperatures can be generated due to the lack of grip offered by the asphalt. Then this time it will be a real unknown, because we don’t have any information on track conditions, so only on Friday we will understand the levels of grip and wear. “

Being almost in the “dark”, what kind of choices have you made?

“In principle, this year we are re-proposing the same range of compounds that had worked well in 2019. And all the specifications, so both the front three and the rear three, will be symmetrical, because the circuit does not particularly stress either of the two. sides of the tire “.

Let’s go into the details: let’s start from the front …

“The soft and the medium are the same ones we had brought in 2019 and they were liked by the riders, with the average being the most used in the race. Compared to three years ago, we decided to replace the hard, opting for a solution that it offers a little more grip, but also more support. However, it is a tire that the teams know well, because it is the standard hard tire that we carry a little bit on all circuits. Two years ago they had a bit of difficulty using it , but now almost everyone uses it, partly for the evolution of the bikes and partly because the riders are also able to interpret it better, so I think it could be a good solution, especially if there are high temperatures “.

And at the rear instead?

“Also in this case we have chosen to confirm both the soft and the medium, which are the two compounds that had been used in the race. However, compared to 2019, the carcass has changed, because it is the current standard that was introduced in 2020. The hard, on the other hand, the reference tire could be, because it has the same compound as the average, but coupled to the carcass we had in 2019, so it is the same solution that the race had done three years ago. tires that were advanced, but which we produced specifically for this race “.